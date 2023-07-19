Northern Ireland could have been better prepared for pandemic, inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland could have been better prepared for pandemic, inquiry told

By Press Association
A barrister for the Department of Health has told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that Northern Ireland could have been better prepared to deal with the pandemic (Justin Kernoghan/PA)
Northern Ireland could have been better prepared to deal with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, a barrister for the Department of Health has said.

However, Neasa Murnaghan KC also told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that “substantial efforts” had gone in to adequately preparing for the pandemic in the face of addressing other significant issues in the health service in the region.

On the final day of hearings in module one of the inquiry, which is focused on resilience and preparedness, Ms Murnaghan addressed chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett to give clarification on a number of issues which have arisen during evidence.

She told her: “The department, of course, recognises that, with the benefit of experience of the Covid-19 pandemic and its particular challenges, Northern Ireland could have been better prepared.

“It is also mindful, however, that, without this experience, it was very challenging to be ready to meet every eventuality.

“In a range of ways, very substantial efforts had been made to ensure that the department was adequately prepared, with many of those involved showing dedication and commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes while simultaneously addressing very significant non-pandemic issues facing health and social care in Northern Ireland.

“However, insofar as more could have been done, that is a matter of profound regret.”

Ms Murnaghan added: “The department reiterates its sincere commitment to learning lessons from the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, such that it might mitigate the enduring consequences that continue to be experienced by our health service and our community.

“To this end, the department hopes that the inquiry will be able to identify learnings and recommendations to help shape future responses, particularly given the ever-present potential that another pandemic may arise, the exact timing and nature of which will be unknown.

“The department wishes again to convey our deepest sympathies to those bereaved during the course of this pandemic.”