Sunak says ‘our plan is working’ ahead of by-election test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak says ‘our plan is working’ ahead of by-election test

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged voters to back him (Lucy North/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged voters to back him (Lucy North/PA)

Rishi Sunak urged voters to back his plan for the country as the Tories braced for a triple by-election blow.

The Prime Minister said the fall in inflation was proof that the Government’s plan is working and Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata’s announcement of a £4 billion battery plant was a “vote of confidence in the UK”.

But Downing Street aides fear the Tories will still struggle in Thursday’s three Westminster by-elections.

Labour hopes to snatch Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which was Boris Johnson’s seat until he quit, and Selby and Ainsty.

Rishi Sunak visit to Warwickshire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran during a visit to Jaguar Land Rover in Warwickshire (Christopher Furlong/PA)

The Liberal Democrats hope to win the contest in Somerton and Frome.

Mr Sunak refused to be drawn on speculation he could attempt to reset his premiership by carrying out a Cabinet reshuffle in the wake of by-election defeats.

“You would never expect me to comment on things like that,” he told reporters.

“What I’m determined to do is just deliver on the priorities that I set out for the country – halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

“And today, what we saw with the inflation figures is that our plan is working.”

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation was 7.9% in June, down from 8.7% in May and its lowest rate since March 2022.

Mr Sunak said: “I know things are difficult for people right now but I’m determined to bring inflation down, today’s figures should give people some comfort that the plan is working. I’m going to stick to the course.”

Asked to rate his performance, Mr Sunak said: “I set out five very clear priorities at the beginning of the year and I’m committed to delivering them.

“It’s for the British public to judge.”

The Prime Minister’s press secretary acknowledged it would be tough for the Tories to hold the three seats on Thursday.

She said: “By-elections, for incumbent governments, are very difficult, that is the nature of them.

“The election that the Conservative Party is most focused on is the general election.”