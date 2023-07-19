Cleverly warns PM he wants to ‘stay put’ amid reshuffle speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cleverly warns PM he wants to ‘stay put’ amid reshuffle speculation

By Press Association
James Cleverly said he adores being Foreign Secretary (Victoria Jones/PA)
James Cleverly has warned Rishi Sunak that he wants to remain as Foreign Secretary, amid speculation over an imminent Cabinet reshuffle.

The senior Cabinet minister, who has been tipped in some reports as a contender to replace Ben Wallace at the Ministry of Defence, made clear his desire to remain at the Foreign Office during a relaxed interview at the Aspen Security Forum in the US.

The Foreign Secretary said he wanted to “stay put” in the job, as he joked that he was speaking directly to the Prime Minister from across the Atlantic.

“I adore being Foreign Secretary. I think that my observation is that you become better at the job the more you do it, the more relationships you are able to build,” he said.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
James Cleverly has been tipped as a contender to replace Ben Wallace at the Ministry of Defence (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“If anyone in the UK is watching, listening, particularly you Prime Minister, I very much want to stay put. I don’t know if His Majesty watches the Aspen conference, but I very much want to stay put.

“It is a job I love… I have been a minister in our foreign department now since the February of 2020, this is the job I know and the job I like to think I am good at and the job I adore.”

The Braintree MP was also briefly education secretary between July and September 2022.

Mr Cleverly has been in his current job since last September, making him one of the most senior figures in Mr Sunak’s Cabinet.

The Prime Minister is reportedly mulling over a reshuffle this week or at the end of summer, as the Conservatives brace for the possibility of three by-election defeats on Thursday.