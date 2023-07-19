Former Green co-leader selected to fight for party’s seat at next election

The former co-leader of the Green Party has been selected to battle for the party’s only Parliamentary seat at the next general election.

Sian Berry will stand in Brighton Pavilion in 2024 after Caroline Lucas announced she would be standing down after first winning the seat in 2010.

Ms Berry, who was co-leader of the party alongside Jonathan Bartley between 2018 and 2021, said following in Ms Lucas’ footsteps was an “enormous responsibility”.

She said: “Brighton Pavilion needs a Green MP in Parliament representing all the people across this wonderful constituency, and I can promise every voter in Brighton Pavilion that I will work every moment between now and the general election to win their trust and support.”

Her selection was announced in Brighton on Wednesday evening after she won 71% of first preference votes.

Caroline Lucas is standing down (Chris Ison/PA)

Ms Lucas said: “It has been the honour of my life to represent the people of Brighton Pavilion in Parliament for the past 13 years, and to see my majority increase at each of the past four elections.

“I am delighted that Sian has been elected by party members.

“There couldn’t be a more passionate and committed person to pick up the baton and continue this city’s tradition of doing politics differently, and standing up for what matters.

“I am certain that Sian will be a powerful Green voice in Parliament, holding to account whichever party forms the next government, and championing the concerns of constituents.”

She added: “This country desperately needs more Green MPs.

“This is a critical decade for tackling the climate and nature emergencies, supporting people through a cost of living scandal, and campaigning for social justice and human rights.

“I can’t wait to see what Sian will do.”

Ms Berry has been a member of the London Assembly since 2016 and has also served as a councillor for the Highgate ward of Camden Borough Council since 2014.