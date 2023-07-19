Former Green co-leader selected to fight for party’s seat at next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Green co-leader selected to fight for party’s seat at next election

By Press Association
Green Party’s Sian Berry (Victoria Jones/PA)
Green Party’s Sian Berry (Victoria Jones/PA)

The former co-leader of the Green Party has been selected to battle for the party’s only Parliamentary seat at the next general election.

Sian Berry will stand in Brighton Pavilion in 2024 after Caroline Lucas announced she would be standing down after first winning the seat in 2010.

Ms Berry, who was co-leader of the party alongside Jonathan Bartley between 2018 and 2021, said following in Ms Lucas’ footsteps was an “enormous responsibility”.

She said: “Brighton Pavilion needs a Green MP in Parliament representing all the people across this wonderful constituency, and I can promise every voter in Brighton Pavilion that I will work every moment between now and the general election to win their trust and support.”

Her selection was announced in Brighton on Wednesday evening after she won 71% of first preference votes.

Caroline Lucas is standing down (Chris Ison/PA)
Caroline Lucas is standing down (Chris Ison/PA)

Ms Lucas said: “It has been the honour of my life to represent the people of Brighton Pavilion in Parliament for the past 13 years, and to see my majority increase at each of the past four elections.

“I am delighted that Sian has been elected by party members.

“There couldn’t be a more passionate and committed person to pick up the baton and continue this city’s tradition of doing politics differently, and standing up for what matters.

“I am certain that Sian will be a powerful Green voice in Parliament, holding to account whichever party forms the next government, and championing the concerns of constituents.”

She added: “This country desperately needs more Green MPs.

“This is a critical decade for tackling the climate and nature emergencies, supporting people through a cost of living scandal, and campaigning for social justice and human rights.

“I can’t wait to see what Sian will do.”

Ms Berry has been a member of the London Assembly since 2016 and has also served as a councillor for the Highgate ward of Camden Borough Council since 2014.