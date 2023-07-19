Banks ‘could lose licences for banning customers over their political views’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Banks ‘could lose licences for banning customers over their political views’

By Press Association
Nigel Farage’s bank accounts were closed by Coutts (PA)
Nigel Farage’s bank accounts were closed by Coutts (PA)

Banks could lose their licences if they close customers’ accounts over their political views, it has been reported.

According to The Times, ministers are considering making new laws that stop banks turning customers away in an effort to protect free speech.

The Treasury will also reportedly announce plans as soon as next week to extend the notice time given to customers to close their accounts from one month to three months.

Banks will also have to give an explanation of why the accounts are being closed and customers will be able to appeal the decision.

It comes after Nigel Farage’s banks accounts were closed by Coutts because his views “did not align with” the bank’s values.

Meanwhile, senior conservative MPs have put pressure on Coutts and its owner NatWest after the closure of Mr Farage’s accounts.

In the House of Lords on Wednesday, Treasury minister Baroness Penn said: “I think the point that we can all agree on is that the right to lawful freedom of speech is fundamental.

“And where that has seemed to be brought into question through the provision of services, we have cause to worry.”

Mr Sunak’s press secretary, fielding questions from reporters after PMQs, said it would be “incredibly concerning and wrong” if Mr Farage’s account was closed due to his political opinions.

“No-one should be barred from bank services for their political views,” she said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the decision “completely undermines the trust we have in our banking and financial systems”.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis said it amounted to “thinly veiled political discrimination” and called it a “vindictive, irresponsible and undemocratic action”.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said the financial institution’s decision was “absolutely disgraceful” while Home Secretary Suella Braverman called the situation a “scandal”.

She tweeted: “NatWest and other corporates who have naively adopted this politically biased dogma need a major rethink.”

City minister Andrew Griffith spoke of “serious concern”, saying banks are duty bound by their licence to allow someone they disagree with to be a customer.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it would discuss the situation with NatWest.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Farage said his experience has left him fearing the UK is moving towards a “Chinese-style social credit system” where only those with “acceptable views” can participate in society.

“I am effectively de-banked. How do I pay my gas bill? What have I done wrong? I haven’t broken the law,” he said.

Mr Farage, who is also the former leader of the UK Independence Party (Ukip), says he made a subject access request to obtain documents from Coutts’ reputational risk committee that lay out the justification used to close his account.

He handed over 40 pages of documents to the MailOnline, which reportedly raised concerns over a perception that Mr Farage is “xenophobic and racist”.

The bank’s dossier is said to cite comments about Brexit, his retweeting a Ricky Gervais joke about trans women and his friendship with unvaccinated tennis player Novak Djokovic.

It also took issue with his defence of former US president Donald Trump’s behaviour and Mr Farage’s comments criticising the UK Government’s policy of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.