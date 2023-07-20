Civil servants’ complaints about ministers to be made public under new code

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Civil servants’ complaints about ministers to be made public under new code

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf said all ministers would be bound by the code (Jane Barlow/PA)
Humza Yousaf said all ministers would be bound by the code (Jane Barlow/PA)

The ministerial code for the Scottish Government has been updated to make clear that for future complaints by civil servants, the outcome will be made public.

The changes have been published in an updated version of the code, which Humza Yousaf said would set the “highest standards of propriety and transparency”.

It means that when civil servants complain about ministers’ conduct, information about the case will be published at the end of the investigation.

This will include the minister’s name, the nature of the complaint and its outcome, even after the minister has left office.

There will also be an annual review of ministers’ private interests, while the new code also makes updated provisions for maternity leave and the Bute House Agreement which brought the Scottish Greens into the Government.

Mr Yousaf said: “This new edition of the ministerial code sets the highest standards of propriety and transparency for Government ministers.

“All Scottish ministers, including myself, are bound by its terms and are committed to uphold the principles of public life, ensuring integrity, accountability and honesty at every level of leadership.

“Scottish ministers are committed to building a better future for the people of Scotland while facing the profound challenges of our time.

“This will mean taking some tough decisions to ensure that we support those in greatest need, and it is vital that we are guided in this mission by a clear set of principles.”