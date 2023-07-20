Civil servants’ complaints about ministers to be made public under new code

The ministerial code for the Scottish Government has been updated to make clear that for future complaints by civil servants, the outcome will be made public.

The changes have been published in an updated version of the code, which Humza Yousaf said would set the “highest standards of propriety and transparency”.

It means that when civil servants complain about ministers’ conduct, information about the case will be published at the end of the investigation.

This will include the minister’s name, the nature of the complaint and its outcome, even after the minister has left office.

There will also be an annual review of ministers’ private interests, while the new code also makes updated provisions for maternity leave and the Bute House Agreement which brought the Scottish Greens into the Government.

Mr Yousaf said: “This new edition of the ministerial code sets the highest standards of propriety and transparency for Government ministers.

“All Scottish ministers, including myself, are bound by its terms and are committed to uphold the principles of public life, ensuring integrity, accountability and honesty at every level of leadership.

“Scottish ministers are committed to building a better future for the people of Scotland while facing the profound challenges of our time.

“This will mean taking some tough decisions to ensure that we support those in greatest need, and it is vital that we are guided in this mission by a clear set of principles.”