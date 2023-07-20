Ministers warned not to neglect hydrogen following battery plant investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers warned not to neglect hydrogen following battery plant investment

By Press Association
A model of a the battery factory (Christopher Furlong/PA)
A model of a the battery factory (Christopher Furlong/PA)

The Government must invest in the development of hydrogen vehicles in case they come “out of the blue” and eclipse electric cars, ministers have been warned.

Business minister Nus Ghani was told that hydrogen-powered vehicles may supersede battery-powered electric cars and unexpectedly wipe out investment, in a situation likened to the railways outmoding the UK’s 19th century canal system.

The warning came as the minister told MPs about Tata’s plans for a new £4 billion battery factory in the UK which will create thousands of jobs.

The Government has confirmed it stepped in with subsidies to help Tata choose the UK site, but Ms Ghani would not be drawn in by Labour’s calls to reveal how much had been spent.

In the Commons, Labour MP Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield) said: “I don’t want to be a downer on this, but when the canal system was built, by the time that they finished building the canal system everybody lost their shirt on their investment because railways came and it wasn’t expected, and it wiped out all that investment.

“Can I warn her, I have just visited JCB where they have developed hydrogen powered vehicles, and would she make sure that the Government gives equal focus on hydrogen because many of us believe hydrogen will, actually rather like railways and the canals, come almost out of the blue and be the major much more sustainable mode of transport of the future.”

Ms Ghani said the Government’s Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF) was not “just about electric vehicles”, adding: “Hydrogen is very much in our sight too.”

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds meanwhile pressed the Government on how much taxpayer money has been used to help Tata choose the UK site.

He said: “Of course, to secure this investment, a substantial amount of public money has had to be spent. The minister didn’t actually reference that, and I wonder if she can provide some clarity on the media reports we have seen as to how much exactly that will amount to.”

Accusing the Government of stealing ideas from Labour’s green prosperity plan, Mr Reynolds added: “This approach of using public investment to leverage in a much greater degree of private investment is the approach that we have advocated in Labour’s green prosperity plan.

“Now, Government ministers have at times publicly disagreed with this proposal, but we always knew they were in talks that involved the same approach. And I therefore put to the minister that it would be far better to set up that Government approach openly, transparently and honestly, in order to attract more potential partners and be able to negotiate from a stronger position.”

Tata’s gigafactory is planned to be one of Europe’s largest battery cell manufacturing sites when production starts in 2026, employing 4,000 people directly.

Rishi Sunak with Tata's chair
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Tata chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Each year around 40 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery cells will be produced at the site, enough to meet half of what Britain needs to produce annually by 2030, according to one estimate.

Tata had reportedly been eyeing two sites that could house its new European battery factory, with the other in Spain.

The Prime Minister and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps have declined to reveal how much the Government had offered in subsidies to the Indian conglomerate, and have said the figures would come out at a later date.

Ms Ghani would also not be drawn into revealing how much the Government support was worth, simply saying: “He is talking about the cost. We have the ATF (Automotive Transformation Fund) fund. It is there exactly to support initiatives like this.

“It’s a £1 billion fund. And this is exactly the sort of initiative that we should be supporting.”