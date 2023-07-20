Rise in visitor numbers and spending in Scotland is ‘encouraging’, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rise in visitor numbers and spending in Scotland is ‘encouraging’, says minister

By Press Association
Visitor numbers increased to above pre-Covid levels in the first three months of 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tourist spending in Scotland in the first three months of this year was 70% higher than pre-Covid levels, “encouraging” figures have shown.

Overseas visitors to Scotland spent a total of £359 million during the first quarter of 2023, with this up from £210 million in the same period of 2019.

Provisional data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also showed the number of overnight visits made by people from  outside the UK had also increased, rising from 443,000 in January to March 2019, to 572,000 in the first three months of 2023 – an increase of 29%.

However, the number of overnight visits in both England and Wales was still below 2019 levels, the figures showed.

In England, there were 6,956,000 overnight visits in the first three months of this year, down from 7,489,000 in the same period in 2019.

Meanwhile, there were 151,000 overnight visitor stays in Wales in January to March, compared to 156,000 in the same period in 2019.

The majority of visitors to Scotland in the first three months of this year were from Europe, with 407,000 spending at least one night here.

There were also 70,000 visitors from the US and 94,000 from other nations, the data showed.

Tourism minister Richard Lochhead said: “These encouraging statistics show that tourist numbers and spending in Scotland has recovered faster than the rest of the UK – and overseas visitors are returning to Scotland in greater numbers following the pandemic.”

He added: “Scotland is an increasingly attractive destination for international tourists.

“I am confident that Scotland’s unique culture, history and landscapes, plus global events such as the Scottish Open Golf Championship, next month’s UCI World Cycling Championships and Edinburgh’s world-renowned festivals, will further drive tourist numbers over the summer.”