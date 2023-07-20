Head of academy trust recommended as Ofsted’s new chief inspector

The head of an academy trust once reported to have one of the highest suspension rates in England has been recommended as Ofsted’s new chief inspector by the Education Secretary.

Sir Martyn Oliver is the Department for Education’s preferred candidate to take over from Amanda Spielman, who has spent seven years in the role, due to his “track record of driving up standards in areas with high levels of disadvantage”.

Sir Martyn is currently chief executive of Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT), which has 41 primary, junior, secondary and alternative provision academies in the north of England.

There are 10 schools rated outstanding in the trust.

A Guardian investigation in 2018 found OGAT academies had some of the highest suspension and exclusion rates in England – with 41% of pupils at Outwood Academy Ormesby in Middlesbrough suspended for at least a day in the previous school year.

In an interview with Schools Week in 2018, Sir Martyn said suspensions “are about setting a reasonable level of behaviour in turnaround schools, to prevent chaos”.

He also told Schools Week suspensions were a “measure of what a school is willing to accept”.

In June, Ofsted announced changes to improve inspection arrangements and reduce pressures on teachers and school leaders following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Ms Perry took her own life in January following a report from the education watchdog which downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating, outstanding, to its lowest, inadequate, over safeguarding concerns.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said Ofsted was “in great need of reform” and welcomed Sir Martyn’s commitment to working closely with the whole education sector.

Mr Barton said: “There is widespread support for the scrapping of blunt single-word judgments and we hope that this will now be a priority.

“We recognise that this isn’t a change that can be decided by the chief inspector – it is a Government decision.

“However, we hope that the Government will see sense and make this change, and we would certainly want to work with the next chief inspector on a system to replace graded judgments which works in the best interests of schools, parents and children.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said Sir Martyn’s recommendation came at a “critical moment in Ofsted’s history, with there now being widespread acceptance that significant reform to school inspection in England is urgently required”.

Sir Martyn said he was “deeply honoured and hugely privileged” to have been recommended for the role.

He said: “Subject to the pre-appointment hearing, I can promise that I will work extremely hard and very closely with the whole sector so that we can together to build on what has been done to date to create the best system in all areas of education, children’s services and skills for the benefit of children and young people.

“Working with others, prioritising inclusion, and aiming for the highest standards in all areas have been key principles for Outwood Grange Academies Trust under my leadership and these would remain the case if I am appointed to the Ofsted role.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Sir Martyn Oliver has demonstrated exemplary leadership and an unwavering commitment to driving up standards in areas of disadvantage in his time as a school and trust leader.

Amanda Spielman has spent seven years in the role (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I want to sincerely thank Amanda Spielman for successfully steering Ofsted over the last seven years, introducing key reforms including hugely important new education and social care inspection frameworks.

“I am confident the breadth of Martyn’s experience will enable him to build on this vital work as Ofsted moves into the future.”

Sir Martyn will appear in front of the Education Select Committee in September and if approved will begin in the role on January 1.