Campaigners call for action as number of Scots dying from heart disease rises

Campaigners are demanding urgent action to reduce the number of Scots dying from heart disease, after figures showed an increase in fatalities.

There were 7,130 deaths from Ischaemic Heart Disease (IHD) in 2022, data from National Records of Scotland showed, making it the most common cause of death.

The condition, also known as coronary heart disease, occurs when the blood supply to the heart is blocked or interrupted by a build-up of fatty substances in the arteries.

Moe than 270,000 people in Scotland are currently living with IHD, and campaigners at the charity Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland raised concerns after the 2022 figures showed deaths were 6% higher than the five-year average.

There were 6,748 deaths from IHD in 2021, with deaths amongst males in 2022 reaching the highest level since 2012, Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland said, while deaths for females were the highest since 2016.

Commenting on the figures, Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland chief operating officer, Allan Cowie, said: “It is devastating that after decades of progress, we’re starting to see evidence that more people are dying from heart disease.

“Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland is calling on the Scottish Government to address this issue immediately, with a focus on detection and preventative action that alerts Scots to the early warning signs of heart disease and allows them access the treatment they need.

“With the NHS still dealing with the impact of the pandemic, there is an even more urgent need for the NHS, Scottish Government, and third sector organisations in Scotland to work in partnership to deliver the care that Scots so desperately need.”

Mr Cowie added: “People across Scotland deserve access to life-saving treatment and information that will ultimately allow them to spend more precious years with family and friends.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the scale and impact of heart disease across Scotland and have set out our strategic direction to address this in our heart disease action plan (2021).

“The plan sets out our actions to minimise preventable heart disease and ensure that everyone with suspected heart disease has timely and equitable access to diagnosis treatment and care.

“A priority area within the plan is to improve the detection, diagnosis and management of key clinical risk factors for heart disease.”