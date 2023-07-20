Lib Dems claim to have delivered by-election blow to Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems claim to have delivered by-election blow to Sunak

By Press Association
Ballot boxes arrive at the Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet as counting begins in the Somerton and Frome by-election (Ben Birchall/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a triple by-election threat as votes are counted in contests which will be viewed as a test of his leadership.

Less than two hours after polls closed, the Liberal Democrats claimed they had “romped home” in Somerton and Frome, overturning a Tory majority of more than 19,000.

In Uxbridge and South Ruislip, and Selby and Ainsty, Labour hopes to take the constituencies, although the party said “they were always going to be a challenge”.

A triple defeat for the Tories would heap pressure on the Prime Minister ahead of a general election expected next year.

While Labour and the Tories attempted to manage expectations, the Lib Dems were jubilant.

A Lib Dem spokesman said: “We’ve not just won, we’ve romped home in Somerton and Frome.

“The Conservative vote is in freefall.”

Party leader Sir Ed Davey joked: “I think we’re going to need a bigger tractor.”

If the Lib Dem prediction is correct, Sarah Dyke will become the next MP for Somerton and Frome, defeating Tory candidate Faye Purbrick.

Selby by-election
Votes are counted at Selby Leisure Centre (Danny Lawson/PA)

Losses for the Tories in all the contests would be the first time in 55 years that a government has been defeated in three by-elections on the same day.

The Uxbridge and South Ruislip vote was triggered by the resignation of former prime minister Boris Johnson, who held the seat with a majority of 7,210 as he led the party to a national landslide in 2019.

In Selby and Ainsty the by-election follows the resignation of Mr Johnson’s ally Nigel Adams, who had a majority of 19,213.

A Conservative spokesman said: “There’s no doubt that this was always going to be a very challenging set of by-elections, especially given the circumstances in which they were brought about.

“We have to wait for the results to come in, but by-elections are rarely won by governing parties and they are rarely good indicators of general election performance.

“Across all of these campaigns we have heard zero enthusiasm for Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party and their lack of answers.

“We now need to redouble our efforts earning back the trust of voters by delivering on our plan to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.”

Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election
Danny Beales, Labour candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip (left) with his housemate Joel Kenyon and dog Buddy, leave after casting their votes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Prime Minister could attempt to reset his administration with a Cabinet reshuffle in the wake of the contests – Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has already signalled he will exit the Government so there is a vacancy to be filled – although No 10 has publicly said there are no plans for a shake-up.

Mr Sunak may decide the benefits of freshening up his team at this stage would be outweighed by the risk of it being perceived as a panicked response to an electoral setback.

In Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Labour’s Danny Beales hopes to defeat Tory Steve Tuckwell, although rows over the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s decision to extend the Ulez low emission zone may cost Labour votes.

In Selby and Ainsty, Keir Mather, 25, will become the new Baby of the House if he wins for Labour, with Tory Claire Holmes trying to retain the seat for her party.

Labour chairwoman Anneliese Dodds played down expectations after the polls closed, calling them “incredibly challenging elections” for the party.

She also told BBC Newsnight: “Whatever the result one thing is very clear, and it’s been clear to me when I’ve been speaking with people on the doorstep that there will be people in this election who will be voting Labour for the first time.

“They can see that Keir Starmer has turned the Labour Party around, that the Labour Party is in the service of working people.

“And I think that will definitely be the case whatever the eventual result from these by-elections.”

Tory MP Andrew Jones said the result in the Selby and Ainsty constituency would be “close”, pinning the blame on Mr Adams’ resignation.

“The sitting MP walking away has been a sense of disappointment and that’s putting it quite mildly,” he said.