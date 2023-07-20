MPs to look at challenges faced by British film industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs to look at challenges faced by British film industry

By Press Association
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has announced the review (PA)
MPs will be looking at “financial problems” in British cinema chains following the restructure of Cineworld Group and some Empire Cinemas closing down.

The Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee has announced a new inquiry that will scrutinise challenges faced by the British film and high-end television industry.

This review includes a look at how the sector can adapt to the rise of artificial intelligence, and issues around skills and retention in the industry will also be examined.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of the CMS Committee, highlighted the new Barbie film starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie as the British film industry’s “latest success” story, as the doll’s home Barbieland was filmed at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie arrive at the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Ian West/PA)

Dame Caroline said: “We will be looking at how to maintain the attractiveness of the UK as a global destination for production while ensuring independent films, similar to recent hits Rye Lane and Aftersun, can be made and seen.”

Family drama Aftersun saw Paul Mescal nominated for both an Oscar and a Bafta this year, while romantic comedy Rye Lane, released in 2023, has received critical acclaim.

Dame Caroline also said: “The financial problems encountered by big name cinema chains have highlighted the importance of protecting and promoting the UK’s screen heritage.”

Cineworld’s UK operations are being placed in administration this month as part of its restructuring, though its cinemas remain open as usual.

The Empire Cinemas chain collapsed into administration earlier this month after seeing dwindling numbers of film-goers, with six sites being closed with immediate effect.

Dame Caroline also highlighted the need for the industry to get ahead of “adapting skills and responding to the challenges of artificial intelligence” as Hollywood actors and writers remain on strike over these issues.

Cabinet reshuffle
Dame Caroline Dinenage MP (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She added: “The challenge now is to make sure the industry and Government are thinking of the future to maintain and enhance an industry that is hugely important both to the economy and to the culture of the UK and its power on the world stage.”

The MPs also highlighted the millions of pounds brought in by big scripted television projects such as Netflix period drama Bridgerton, BBC crime series Happy Valley and fantasy Amazon series The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power, which were filmed in the UK.

The review also considers how the independent film production sector can be helped and how to maintain and build up the UK as a global destination for filming.

A previous report by the committee about the British film industry, 20 years ago, made recommendations around training and development of those in the sector along with how to change the tax regime.

Written submissions need to be made to the committee by September 19.