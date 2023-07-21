Recount in by-election in Boris Johnson’s former seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Recount in by-election in Boris Johnson’s former seat

By Press Association
Ballots are counted at Queensmead Sports Centre in South Ruislip (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Ballots are counted at Queensmead Sports Centre in South Ruislip (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A recount has been ordered in the by-election in Boris Johnson’s former seat in a sign that Labour may fail to oust the Tories.

The former prime minister held Uxbridge and South Ruislip with a majority of 7,210 in 2019 but Sir Keir Starmer’s party had been hopeful of winning the by-election.

But Labour sources have become increasingly pessimistic about their chances, with the expansion of the Ulez low emission zone charge to the west London seat a major factor.

Labour’s London mayor Sadiq Khan plans to extend the zone to cover the whole of the capital on August 29, meaning drivers will face a £12.50 daily charge unless their car meets stringent emissions rules.

Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election
Danny Beales, Labour candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip (left) with his housemate Joel Kenyon and dog Buddy leave after casting their votes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Labour’s candidate Danny Beales was thought to be around 400 votes short of the Tories when the recount was ordered.

If Tory Steve Tuckwell manages to retain the seat it will mean Rishi Sunak has been spared the prospect of being the first prime minister since 1968 to lose three by-elections on the same day.

But the Prime Minister still faces the prospect of the Liberal Democrats overturning a 19,213 Tory majority in Somerton and Frome – Sir Ed Davey’s party believe they have “romped home”.

And in Selby and Ainsty Labour hope to take a seat where the Conservatives were defending a 20,137 majority.