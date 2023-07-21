UK debt higher than GDP for first time since 1961, official figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK and abroad

UK debt higher than GDP for first time since 1961, official figures show

By Press Association
Government borrowing rose between May and June, new figures show (PA)
Government borrowing rose between May and June, new figures show (PA)

The Government’s debt pile was bigger than the country’s economic output in June – the first time this has happened for more than 60 years, official data shows.

Public sector net borrowing hit £18.5 billion last month, down from £20 billion a month earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. It pushed the total debt pile to a little under £2.6 trillion.

It was lower than the £22 billion experts had forecast, according to a consensus figure supplied by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

(PA Graphics)

Yet this is still the third most that the Government has borrowed in any June since 1993.

The ONS said debt reached 100.8% of GDP in June, the first time that had happened since 1961.

The data earlier suggested that milestone was passed in May.

But on Friday, due to GDP being higher than initially estimated, the ONS revised May’s debt-to-GDP ratio down to 99.9% from 100.1%.

It is not the first time in recent years the UK was thought to have passed the 100% milestone only for the data to be revised later.

During the pandemic the ONS thought the measure had briefly risen above 100%, but it later revised these estimates as GDP was stronger than expected.

The interest the Government paid on its debt in June was £12.5 billion, which is still the third-highest of any month on record, despite being significantly less than the £20 billion payments in June last year.

“Domestic vulnerabilities drive a decoupling of UK fiscal position from its peers,” said Michal Stelmach, senior economist at KPMG UK.

“Public sector net borrowing was £18.5 billion in June and £54.4 billion in the first three months of the fiscal year, an increase of 29% on the corresponding period a year earlier.

“This was largely driven by non-interest spending such as energy support schemes and benefit payments, which include the latest disability cost-of-living payment estimated to have cost around £740 million in June.”

“Heading into the next general election, the Government will be wary that despite the successive fiscal rules, public sector debt has tripled over the past 20 years.

“While this is not unique to the UK, domestic vulnerabilities … leave the current fiscal position more sensitive to shocks compared to its peers.”