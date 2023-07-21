Ukraine’s ambassador to UK sacked after Zelensky ‘sarcasm’ row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine’s ambassador to UK sacked after Zelensky ‘sarcasm’ row

By Press Association
Vadym Prystaiko had been Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Vadym Prystaiko has been sacked as Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK after he publicly criticised president Volodymyr Zelensky over his “sarcasm” during a row about his demands for weapons.

A presidential order, signed by Mr Zelensky and published online on Friday, confirmed the dismissal of the Ukrainian diplomat from his posting in London.

It follows a diplomatic spat earlier this month between the UK and Ukraine, after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that the UK and US were “not Amazon” when it came to Kyiv’s requests for weapons and military equipment.

The remarks prompted anger in Kyiv and put pressure on Downing Street amid an otherwise successful Nato summit.

The order did not say why Mr Prystaiko, in the job since since July 2020, had been sacked.

But earlier this month, Mr Prystaiko appeared to publicly criticise Mr Zelensky’s remarks during the row.

Appearing on Sky News, he said: “President Zelensky’s term, when he said each and every morning he’ll wake up and call Ben Wallace to thank him, I don’t believe this sarcasm is healthy.

“We don’t have to show the Russians that we have something between us. They have to know we are working together.”

Prystaiko, right, in the royal box at Wimbledon last Thursday
Mr Prystaiko became a prominent figure in London amid the UK’s response to the war, often appearing on TV and radio to outline the latest views in Kyiv while also attending various official events in Downing Street and elsewhere linked to Ukraine’s war effort.

Only last Thursday, was he spotted in the royal box at the Wimbledon tennis championships.

Before taking up the diplomatic role in London, he was Ukraine’s vice-prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration and is also a former foreign minister.

From London, Mr Prystaiko was in a key position to secure ongoing British backing for Kyiv, meeting with ministers, opposition party leaders and other influential figures as the war drags on.

The UK Government, despite the political turmoil of the last 12 months, has remained one of the most vocal advocates and allies of Kyiv – making the London posting a crucial diplomatic job.

The remarks by Mr Wallace caused a headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who distanced himself from the comments.

The Defence Secretary himself, who recently announced plans to resign at the next Cabinet reshuffle and stand down as an MP at the next election, also claimed his remarks had been “misrepresented”.

He said that he had been talking about how “Ukraine sometimes needs to realise that in many countries and in some parliaments there is not such strong support as in Great Britain”.

Mr Zelensky had hit back at Mr Wallace’s comments, saying: “I believe that we were always grateful to United Kingdom.

“I don’t know what he meant and how else we should be grateful.”