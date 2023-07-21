Nigel Farage bank account closure story ‘clarified and updated’, says BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Farage bank account closure story ‘clarified and updated’, says BBC

By Press Association
The BBC’s business editor said the headline in his original story had been ‘clarified’ and an update posted (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The BBC has amended a story about Nigel Farage’s Coutts bank account after coming under fire from the politician for suggesting he lacked the funds needed to hold an account.

The former Ukip leader said he was lodging a formal complaint over the reporting.

The BBC’s business editor, Simon Jack, wrote in a Tweet that the headline in his original story had been “clarified” and an update posted.

He said: “It should have been clearer at the top that the reason for Mr Farage’s account being closed was commercial – was what a source told the BBC. That has been corrected.”

Earlier this month, the BBC reported that Mr Farage fell below the financial threshold required to hold an account at wealthy private bank Coutts.

The bank requires its customers to borrow or invest at least £1 million, or hold £3 million in savings, according to an eligibility questionnaire on its website.

It was therefore a “commercial” decision to shut his account, the broadcaster was told, rather than because the bank disagreed with Mr Farage’s political views.

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage has said he wants an apology (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

But Mr Farage later used a subject access request (SAR) to access Coutts documents detailing the reasoning behind his account closure, which he says showed his views “do not align with our values”.

On Thursday, the BBC published an update to the original story saying the headline had been changed “to make clear that the details about the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank account came from a source”.

It also referenced the document showing that Mr Farage’s political views had been one of the key reasons why his bank account was closed.

But Mr Farage responded with a Tweet saying he was lodging a formal complaint, adding: “I want an apology.”

It comes a day after the boss of NatWest Group, which owns Coutts, apologised to the politician for “deeply inappropriate comments” made about him in official papers, saying she was “commissioning a full review of the Coutts processes” on bank account closures.

Dame Alison Rose said: “No individual should have to read such comments and I apologise to Mr Farage for this.”

Meanwhile, the Treasury said it was tightening the rules for UK banks over closing customers’ accounts, under changes designed to protect freedom of expression.

It means banks will have to explain why they are shutting someone’s account down. They have not previously had to provide a rationale for doing so.

The move is intended to make it easier for customers to lodge a complaint with the Financial Ombudsman Service if they feel their account has been closed unfairly, according to the Treasury.

The notice period for a forced account closure has also been extended from 30 days to 90 days.