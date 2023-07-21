Aquaculture sector welcomes new Scottish Government strategy for salmon farming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aquaculture sector welcomes new Scottish Government strategy for salmon farming

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has published a long term vision for the country’s aquaculture sector (David Cheskin/PA)
Industry leaders have hailed a new blueprint for salmon farming in Scotland which they claim puts the sector at the “heart of the country’s economic growth plans”.

Tavish Scott, the chief executive of Salmon Scotland, spoke out after the Scottish Government published a new strategy for the fish farming industry.

The vision for sustainable aquaculture sets out the Government’s long-term aspirations for the sector, which also includes shellfish and seaweed farming, up to to 2045.

It comes as figures showed the sector and its supply chain supported about 11,700 jobs, including many in remote and rural areas, and generated £885 million for the economy in 2018.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott welcomed the new strategy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The vision from the Scottish Government pledges to streamline the planning and consent system for the industry – but also promises the aquaculture sector will “continually work to minimise negative environmental impacts”.

Its publication fulfils a commitment made in the Bute House Agreement, the powersharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon spoke about the “significant contribution” aquaculture makes to the Scottish economy, saying that farmed salmon was “hugely popular in both domestic and foreign markets”.

She said: “We want the industry to continue to flourish whilst placing a renewed emphasis on environmental protection and community benefits.

“This is the defining principle of the vision for aquaculture and the measures that it contains are designed to achieve this.”

Mr Scott said: “We welcome this vision which puts salmon farming at the heart of the country’s economic growth plans, helping Scotland’s journey to net zero and supporting healthy diets.”

The aquaculture industry has “the potential to both increase food security at home and feed the growing global population,” he added.

Mr Scott concluded: “Scotland is uniquely placed to lead the way in the drive for the sustainable use of the oceans and seas, while conserving our shared environment for future generations.”