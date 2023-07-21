Government seeks views on proposed rise in cost of submitting building warrants

The Scottish Government has opened a consultation on increasing the costs of submitting building warrants.

Views are being sought on changes to the fee system that would be used to fund reforms including the creation of a new building standards hub and compliance plan process in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Patrick Harvie, the minister for zero carbon buildings, said: “Following the tragic events at London’s Grenfell Tower, and building failures in Edinburgh schools, the Scottish Government has been working with key stakeholders and experts to review building and fire safety standards in Scotland.

“The expert review panel on compliance and enforcement found that while Scotland’s building standards system works well, there were areas where it could be strengthened.

“The proposed changes will support strengthened verification and improve compliance with building standards. I would urge individuals and organisations to share their views and help shape our proposed reforms.”

The consultation will close on October 24, and can be accessed through the Scottish Government website.