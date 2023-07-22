Labour heads into final day of policy forum looking to avoid unfunded pledges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour heads into final day of policy forum looking to avoid unfunded pledges

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the party must be disciplined with its policy offer to voters (Jacob King/PA)
Labour will head into the second day of its national policy forum facing reports of rows over its child benefit cap stance and on workers’ rights.

Sir Keir Starmer has warned the forum, which on Sunday will continue to consider ideas that could make it into the general election manifesto, the party cannot commit to unfunded spending pledges.

The leader has urged members, trade unions and other affiliated groups taking part in the talks in Nottingham not to “pile” Labour up with “baggage” that could stand in the way of it forming the next government.

There were several reports on Saturday a row had developed over workers’ rights, including over a push to set the national living wage at £15 per hour, a move said to be backed by Unison.

The Sunday Times said unions were likely to put forward an amendment designed to force a change of policy over the two-child limit to child benefit.

Sir Keir has said Labour will keep the cap, which was introduced by Tory former chancellor George Osborne during his austerity drive.

It prevents parents claiming Universal Credit for any third or subsequent child.

Campaigners say scrapping the cap would lift around 270,000 households with children out of poverty at an estimated cost of £1.4 billion in the first year.

The likes of Unison, the UK’s biggest trade union, the Fire Brigades Union, the Communication and Workers Union (CWU) and train drivers union Aslef are preparing to test the leadership’s resolve on the issue, according to The Sunday Times.

But Sir Keir seemed unmoved under questioning on Saturday.

He told broadcasters during a visit to Shefford, Bedfordshire, the priority for his premiership would be to fix a “broken economy” and “broken public services”.

“That is why I’ve been absolutely clear that we won’t have any unfunded spending commitments, so we proceed on that basis,” Sir Keir said.

“And that is why we’re not going to change our policy on the two-child benefit cap.”

It is expected senior figures will look to talk down any attempt to bring controversial matters to a vote at the forum on Sunday.

There is the possibility that some testing matters could be knocked-on for discussion at the party’s autumn conference in Liverpool but officials are keen to avoid a show of division at such a public forum.

The BBC reported there will be wording in the agreed policy documents at the Nottingham forum which will state that Labour’s fiscal rules are “non-negotiable”, giving shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves a get-out clause on any pledges she does not like.

Addressing the forum on Saturday, Sir Keir said the party needed to show “historic levels of effort, discipline and focus” ahead of a likely election next year.

“We’ve got to ask ourselves seriously – are our priorities the priorities of working people?” he said

“Or are they just baggage that shows them we don’t see the country through their eyes?”

He added: “‘Tough choices’ is not a soundbite. It is the day-to-day reality we will face if we win power – clearing up their (the Tories’) mess.”

Labour said it would not be commenting on the forum, saying it was a private meeting.