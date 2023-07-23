Government introduces new British medal to honour humanitarian efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government introduces new British medal to honour humanitarian efforts

By Press Association
The Humanitarian Medal has been approved by King Charles (Cabinet Office/ PA)
The Government has introduced a new medal to honour people who provide aid during major humanitarian crises, such as floods and earthquakes.

The Humanitarian Medal, which has been approved by King Charles, will be awarded to staff in public service organisations and charities who respond in support of human welfare, either during or in the immediate aftermath of a significant event.

Recipients of the medal will be people who have responded to major humanitarian disasters, both at home and abroad.

Crises could range from natural and conflict-related disasters to significant industrial accidents and biological emergencies, such as an epidemic.

The Cabinet Office highlights the civilian and military response to the outbreak of Ebola across West Africa in 2015 as an example of the kind of service the medal will recognise.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “Britain has a long and proud tradition of being first in line to help those in need, wherever they may be in the world.

“This new medal is a fitting tribute to our humanitarian heroes who put the needs of others before their own, often in the most challenging or dangerous environments.”

The Cabinet Office said the new medal will be similar to a military operational medal, in which it will “seek to acknowledge service given in response to a specific event”.

Eligibility for the Humanitarian Medal is not restricted to British nationals, and includes civil servants and charity workers, as well as military and emergency services personnel, who are operating on behalf of the UK Government.

Crises could range from natural disasters like floods, to biological emergencies (Gareth Fuller/PA)

International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell said the medal will shine a spotlight on “unsung humanitarian heroes”.

He said: “At a time when the world faces increasing crises, this new Humanitarian Medal recognises the unsung humanitarian heroes who go above and beyond to provide aid when disasters hit.

“I applaud the efforts of those who show such courage and serve as inspiration in a range of desperate situations.

“Our work around the world depends on these extraordinary people, and this award honours their outstanding contribution in responding to a major crisis.”

The medal’s design features an image of the King on one side and the words “for humanitarian service” on the other.

It is decorated with a multi-coloured ribbon which aims to reflect “the different paths for humanitarian service and the variety of services involved in such responses”, according to the Cabinet Office.