Sunak urged to drop ‘unpopular’ and ‘expensive’ green pledges ahead of election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Sunak urged to drop ‘unpopular’ and ‘expensive’ green pledges ahead of election

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been urged to ditch green policies that involve passing on extra costs to the public (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been urged to ditch green policies that involve passing on extra costs to the public (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister is being urged by the right of the Conservative Party to drop “unpopular, expensive green policies” ahead of the next general election.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Tory win in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election had shown there is a “real chance” that Rishi Sunak’s party could pull off a shock win when the country next heads to the polls.

London mayor Sadiq Khan’s expansion of the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) has been blamed on Labour failing to take Boris Johnson’s old seat, with Tory candidate Steve Tuckwell claiming a narrow victory by 495 votes.

Former business secretary Sir Jacob said the “lesson” from the west London result was that “there are things that we can change that will be electorally successful” as he urged ministers to “stop burdening” the public and businesses with “extra” green charges.

The Tories encountered massive defeats in two other by-elections held last week, with Labour overturning a 20,000 Conservative majority in Selby and Ainsty and the Liberal Democrats making light work of a 19,000 blue majority in Somerton and Frome.

But Sir Jacob, pointing to by-election losses for the Tories ahead of the party’s general election victory in 1992 under Sir John Major, said such results were not always a barometer of how a poll would pan out as the electoral tests give ministers the chance to reassess “what works and what doesn’t”.

“What works is getting rid of unpopular, expensive green policies, and that is a real opportunity for us,” he told GB News.

“We’ve got an energy Bill before Parliament at the moment which will pile endless costs on British consumers and businesses. We don’t want to do that.”

Stressing that he supported working towards having a net zero carbon economy by 2050, the right-wing Tory said he wanted to “get rid” of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars — announced during Mr Johnson’s premiership — arguing it was formulated “a few years ago in different circumstances”.

Downing Street partygate
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged Rishi Sunak to drop costly green policies (James Manning/PA)

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay, chairman of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, has suggested delaying the car ban, pushing it back “at least” five years to 2035.

“I would get rid of things that apply direct costs,” said Sir Jacob, with the focus on “what is proportionate and affordable” in terms of environmental improvements.

His comments come after Housing Secretary Michael Gove warned about “treating the cause of the environment as a religious crusade” as he called for “thoughtful environmentalism”.

The Cabinet minister told The Sunday Telegraph he wants to “relax” the 2028 deadline for landlords in the private rented sector to have to make energy efficiency improvements to their properties.

Mr Gove said: “My own strong view is that we’re asking too much too quickly.”

Asked about the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, Mr Gove, who was environment secretary when the 2050 net zero pledge was made during Theresa May’s premiership, said the target was “achievable”.

Lee Rowley, a junior minister in Mr Gove’s department, said the Government needed to be “very careful” to ensure “people come with us on this journey” of achieving net zero.

Michael Gove
Housing Secretary Michael Gove said some groups were treating the environment like a ‘religious crusade’ (Lucy North/PA)

He denied that the Tories were considering ditching environmental commitments, which former party leader and prime minister David Cameron once reportedly labelled “the green crap”, as he stressed that changes would be “staged” over “several decades”.

The local government minister, asked about Mr Gove’s “religious crusade” comments, said his boss was criticising organisations and individuals who are taking an “evangelical” approach to campaigning.

He told Times Radio: “People shouting and screaming like Just Stop Oil do and saying things which are just fundamentally not correct is not actually going to get us any further down this journey or any quicker.”

Senior environmentally-minded Tories have urged both their own party and Labour not to drop green policies in the hope of short-term electoral gains.

Baron Goldsmith of Richmond Park, who resigned as an environment minister in the Foreign Office last month with a scathing attack on Mr Sunak’s “apathy” on the matter, said dropping climate change-tackling policies would be “politically suicidal” given their growing support among voters.

“To use these recent results to advocate abandonment of the UK’s previous environmental leadership is cynical and idiotic,” Lord Goldsmith told The Observer.

Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election
New Uxbridge MP Steve Tuckwell treated the by-election like a referendum on the Ulez expansion (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

For Labour, despite delivering a huge blow to the Tories with the Selby win, the post-mortem examination has been far more focused on what went wrong in Uxbridge.

The party required a much smaller swing in west London than the 24 percentage points it secured in North Yorkshire to unseat the Tories – the Selby swing was the second largest produced by Labour at a by-election since 1945 – but it came up short against Tory challenger Mr Tuckwell, the newly elected MP who painted the vote as a referendum on Ulez.

Mr Khan, the Labour incumbent in City Hall, plans next month to widen the £12.50 daily charge for vehicles which fail to meet emissions standards to all London boroughs, taking it beyond the capital’s north and south circular roads.

According to The Sunday Times, Sir Keir Starmer’s senior advisers had predicted Ulez could be a vote loser and had spent months urging Mr Khan to scrap the expansion, which has been challenged at the High Court.

The PA news agency understands Mr Khan is currently looking at whether there are any further ways of mitigating the impact on Londoners without reducing the effectiveness of the policy.

A source close to the Labour mayor said: “Sadiq has been clear he is listening to Londoners following this by-election.”

Mr Khan’s team defended his plan, saying only one out of 10 cars driving in outer London would face the charge, with a £110 million scrappage scheme available to help lower earners to upgrade their vehicles.