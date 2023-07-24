Ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 will remain in place, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 will remain in place, says minister

By Press Association
A ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars is set to come into force from 2030 (PA)
The ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 “will remain in place”, a minister has said despite reports it could be scrapped.

Speaking during a round of interviews with broadcasters, Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell initially stopped short of committing to maintaining the ban, saying people should “wait for any announcement” and that he could not “prophesise for the future”.

But after a series of questions on the issue, he said the 2030 ban remains in place “and will remain in place”.

Some Tory MPs have called for a “rethink” over the speed at which net-zero goals are pursued, citing tensions with addressing the cost of living.

But Mr Mitchell said “you can do both”, and also described the wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes as “undoubtedly a wake-up call” on climate change.

Andrew Mitchell
Andrew Mitchell said the ban will continue to remain in place (PA)

Rishi Sunak is said to be considering delaying or ditching climate change-tackling measures that could impose costs on consumers.

One of the options on the table is an exemption for smaller car manufacturers — dubbed an “Aston Martin exemption” — on the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars, according to The Times.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if the ban on the sale of new petrol cars from 2030 is still in place, Mr Mitchell said: “It absolutely is.”

Asked if it will remain that way, he said “well, all I can tell you is it is in place”, but when challenged again said: “Well, I’m afraid I can’t prophesise for the future.”

He denied the suggestion that he is unsure whether it will stay for the rest of the term of this Government, saying: “That is not what I am saying. I am saying that it is in place and it remains in place.”

Asked again if it will remain in place, he said: “And will remain in place.”

Ultra Low Emission Zone sign
A campaign against the Ultra Low Emission Zone around London was credited to the Conservatives holding on to Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the recent by-election (PA)

Facing similar questioning around the petrol and diesel ban earlier on Times Radio, Mr Mitchell said: “I think the important thing is to wait for any announcement from the Government.”

He said the Government has taken “affordable” measures on reducing emissions, and that the UK is “leading” in the area internationally, adding: “But equally the Government has made it absolutely clear under this Prime Minister that we will defend people from rising costs whenever we can.

“Certainly we should pursue net zero”, he told GB News, adding “but equally we have to defend households and individuals from rising costs.”

The Times also reported that the Government is considering a ban on new low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs), with ministers reportedly weighing up preventing councils from using the national number plate database to stop the zones being enforced.

It comes as concerns around the planned expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) helped the Tories hang on to Boris Johnson’s old Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency during last week’s by-election.

Former business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Danny Kruger, the co-leader of the New Conservatives, a group of Tory MPs elected since the Brexit referendum, both called for green deadlines to be reconsidered on Sunday.