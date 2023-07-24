Nigel Farage wants ‘spotlight’ on NatWest over source of BBC story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Farage wants ‘spotlight’ on NatWest over source of BBC story

By Press Association
Nigel Farage said the spotlight should return to NatWest, following the BBC’s apology (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Nigel Farage said the spotlight should return to NatWest, following the BBC’s apology (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Nigel Farage is seeking to put pressure back on NatWest after winning an apology from the BBC, as the row over the closure of his bank account continues.

The BBC on Monday apologised to Mr Farage for suggesting he lacked the funds needed to hold an account at Coutts after the private bank cut ties with the former Ukip leader.

It came after he acquired dossiers indicating his account was shut by Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, because it had found his public statements did “not align” with its values.

The ex-Brexit Party leader, who accepted the corporation’s apology, said the “spotlight” should now be on NatWest over how his private financial information became public.

“Can I ask whether you have initiated any internal investigation into the leaking of my banking status and current account balances?” he asked NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies on Monday.

Mr Farage has already received an apology from NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose, who told him she was sorry for the “deeply inappropriate comments” about him in official papers.

But he has continued to put pressure on the lender’s leadership to investigate the leak.

In a letter to Mr Farage, a segment of which was shared on his GB News programme, BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness told him: “I have reviewed what happened since we received your letter on Saturday.

“It’s clear that the story we originally published, based on information provided by our source, turned out to be inaccurate.

“While our teams took the correct steps in rectifying this on air and on our corrections and clarifications page, I can understand why you feel this story has contributed to you being put through a considerable and humiliating amount of publicity.”

She said that as part of the reporting process, the BBC “went back to the source to check they were happy for us to publish the information. They said they were”.

The BBC’s business editor Simon Jack also apologised.

The original story was updated last Friday, with the BBC acknowledging “that the information we reported – that Coutts’ decision on Nigel Farage’s account did not involve considerations about his political views – turned out not to be accurate”.

It told readers that the headline and article had been updated to reflect the fact that the “closure of Nigel Farage’s bank account came from a source”.

On Monday, Mr Jack tweeted: “The information on which we based our reporting on Nigel Farage and his bank accounts came from a trusted and senior source.

“However, the information turned out to be incomplete and inaccurate. Therefore I would like to apologise to Mr Farage.”

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “We have since changed the headline and the copy on the original online article about his bank account being shut for falling below the wealth limit to reflect that the claim came from a source and added an update to recognise the story had changed.

“We acknowledge that the information we reported – that Coutts’ decision on Mr Farage’s account did not involve considerations about his political views – turned out not to be accurate and have apologised to Mr Farage.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, Mr Farage said the focus should return to NatWest and there was “no fault or no blame on the BBC”.

“If a very senior source gives you a good story, of course you run it. There’s no question about that,” he said.

“It’s just that I had to go to very great lengths and great personal damage to undo the story.

“Some will say the BBC could have acted more quickly but there’s no fault or blame.

“This now goes right back to the NatWest banking group. Somebody in that group decided that it was appropriate, ethical and legal to leak details of my personal financial situation.

“That, I think, is wrong at every level and that’s where the spotlight should be now, and it will.”