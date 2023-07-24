Lifesaving defibrillators delivered to all state schools in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Lifesaving defibrillators delivered to all state schools in England

By Press Association
More than 20,000 defibrillators have been delivered to state schools (Chris Radburn/PA)
More than 20,000 defibrillators have been delivered to state schools (Chris Radburn/PA)

All state schools in England now have access to a potentially lifesaving defibrillator, the Government has confirmed.

More than 20,000 defibrillators – which are devices that give an electric shock to the heart of a person who is in cardiac arrest – have been delivered to state schools across the country since January.

In July last year, the Government pledged that every state school in England would receive a machine by the end of the 2022/23 academic year.

It came after campaigning by Mark King whose 12-year-old son Oliver suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at school during a swimming lesson in 2011.

Mr King, who set up the Oliver King Foundation, and former England footballer Jamie Carragher have been pushing for mandatory defibrillators in all schools.

A total of 20,376 defibrillators have been delivered to 17,862 state schools in England, backed by £19 million of Government funding.

Large schools have been provided with two or more defibrillators so they can be placed in areas where a cardiac arrest is more likely, such as sports halls.

The Department for Education (DfE) has said millions of children in England now have access to these devices, which it said drastically increase the chance of pupils and teachers surviving a cardiac arrest.

Secondary school pupils are also being taught lifesaving methods, such as CPR and the purpose of defibrillators, it added.

Mr King said: “We as a family and foundation will continue to strive for change so no other family has to suffer as we are.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to Nadhim Zahawi, Lord Stuart Polak, Jamie Carragher and the DfE for helping us aim for legislation.

“Oliver’s memory will live on and lives will be saved.”

Last month, the Government announced that defibrillators had been delivered to all secondary state schools in England.

Now all eligible primary, special and alternative provision schools who did not already have a defibrillator have received a device, the DfE has confirmed.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Having access to defibrillators in schools drastically increases the chance of pupils, teachers and visitors surviving a cardiac arrest.

“Thanks to the tireless campaigning of Mark King, Jamie Carragher and Nicola Carragher we are proud to say that every state-funded school in England now has access to a defibrillator.

“Teachers and pupils across the country can now be reassured that they will have access to one on school grounds should tragedy strike.”