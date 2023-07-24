Lifesaving defibrillators delivered to all state schools in England

All state schools in England now have access to a potentially lifesaving defibrillator, the Government has confirmed.

More than 20,000 defibrillators – which are devices that give an electric shock to the heart of a person who is in cardiac arrest – have been delivered to state schools across the country since January.

In July last year, the Government pledged that every state school in England would receive a machine by the end of the 2022/23 academic year.

It came after campaigning by Mark King whose 12-year-old son Oliver suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at school during a swimming lesson in 2011.

12 years ago today, we lost our beautiful 12year old son OLIVER. We miss him more than words can ever say but his name and legacy lives on stronger than ever! Love your broken hearted family 💔 A massive thanks to everybody for their support over the years 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/diXXnzzy4B — The OK Foundation (@TheOKFoundation) March 2, 2023

Mr King, who set up the Oliver King Foundation, and former England footballer Jamie Carragher have been pushing for mandatory defibrillators in all schools.

A total of 20,376 defibrillators have been delivered to 17,862 state schools in England, backed by £19 million of Government funding.

Large schools have been provided with two or more defibrillators so they can be placed in areas where a cardiac arrest is more likely, such as sports halls.

The Department for Education (DfE) has said millions of children in England now have access to these devices, which it said drastically increase the chance of pupils and teachers surviving a cardiac arrest.

Secondary school pupils are also being taught lifesaving methods, such as CPR and the purpose of defibrillators, it added.

Mr King said: “We as a family and foundation will continue to strive for change so no other family has to suffer as we are.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to Nadhim Zahawi, Lord Stuart Polak, Jamie Carragher and the DfE for helping us aim for legislation.

“Oliver’s memory will live on and lives will be saved.”

Last month, the Government announced that defibrillators had been delivered to all secondary state schools in England.

Now all eligible primary, special and alternative provision schools who did not already have a defibrillator have received a device, the DfE has confirmed.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Having access to defibrillators in schools drastically increases the chance of pupils, teachers and visitors surviving a cardiac arrest.

“Thanks to the tireless campaigning of Mark King, Jamie Carragher and Nicola Carragher we are proud to say that every state-funded school in England now has access to a defibrillator.

“Teachers and pupils across the country can now be reassured that they will have access to one on school grounds should tragedy strike.”