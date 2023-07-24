Tougher rules will target illegal ads and fake influencer scams, says Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tougher rules will target illegal ads and fake influencer scams, says Government

By Press Association
The move comes amid a rise in the creation of ‘deepfake’ adverts (Alamy/PA)
The move comes amid a rise in the creation of ‘deepfake’ adverts (Alamy/PA)

Tougher new rules are set to clamp down on illegal and age-restricted adverts and fake celebrity scams, the Government has said.

New plans to protect consumers and children online follow a review into paid-for online advertising as part of the Online Advertising Programme.

Social media platforms, websites, and services such as Google Ads will have to take stricter action to stop children seeing age-restricted adverts for products like alcohol or gambling, and adult-rated films and games, under the proposed new laws.

The rules will place more responsibility on major players in the industry, from social media giants through to tech companies who facilitate ad placements which appear on websites or pop up online.

They aim to also prevent fake celebrity endorsements of financial scams, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.

The move comes amid a rise in the creation of “deepfake” adverts, which replicate a celebrity or influencer’s face and voice using AI technology to make it seem like they are endorsing a certain product.

Consumer champion Martin Lewis warned consumers earlier this month over a scam advert which appeared to show him endorsing an investment scheme through an AI-generated video.

Some social media platforms, such as Meta, now only allow financial services advertisers that are approved by the UK regulator to target users online.

But the Government’s plans will also clamp down on adverts promoting illegal products, such as weapons, drugs, fake designer clothes and fake tickets.

Social media influencers who receive payment or free products for promotional posts will also be covered under the regulations.

Martin Lewis announcement
Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis warned people over a ‘deepfake’ advert which appeared to show him endorsing an investment product online (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Creative industries minister Sir John Whittingdale said: “Advertising is a huge industry in which Britain is a world leader.

“However, as online advertising has taken a steadily bigger share, the rules governing it have not kept pace and so we intend to strengthen them to ensure consumers are properly protected.

“Our plans will shut down the scammers using online adverts to con people out of their cash and will stop damaging and inappropriate products being targeted at children.

“We will make sure that our proposed regulation helps keep people safe while supporting and enhancing the legitimate advertising industry so it can maximise its innovation and potential.”

The proposals are working in tandem with the Online Safety Bill, a landmark piece of legislation which is set to place new rules on tech giants in a bid to crack down on illegal and harmful content online.

It is aimed at user-generated content, rather than harmful advertising by legitimate companies which is overseen by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) watchdog.

Ministers will set up a new taskforce this week to get more insight into illegal advertising and work with industry leaders before the legislation is drawn up.

The Government will also launch a further consultation to hear feedback from the advertising industry and tackle concerns such as whether the new rules could impact innovation in the sector.