2030 ban on new petrol car sales is immovable, insists Gove

By Press Association
Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove (Yui Mok/PA)
Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove (Yui Mok/PA)

The 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales is an immovable deadline, Cabinet minister Michael Gove has insisted after Rishi Sunak cast doubt on the policy.

The Housing Secretary warned costly plans to tackle the climate crisis could create a “backlash” as ministers come under pressure from the Tory right to relax existing pledges.

Amid cost-of-living pressures, the Prime Minister was considering watering down some net-zero policies to take a “proportionate and pragmatic” approach to the environment.

Ultra Low Emission Zone
The Tories’ campaigning against the expansion of London’s Ulez scheme has been widely credited for them retaining the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat (Lucy North/PA)

Mr Sunak declined in an interview to recommit to the ban on the sale of new fossil fuel cars by the end of the decade in order to reduce emissions as he warned against heaping “hassle” or extra costs on to families.

But Mr Gove was offering cast iron guarantees on Tuesday that the 2030 deadline would not be put back.

Asked on Times Radio if it was “immoveable”, he replied: “Yes.”

Downing Street had insisted Mr Sunak stood by the policy despite his avoidance of the subject in an interview on Monday and minister Andrew Mitchell saying he could not “prophesise” about its future.

But newspapers continued to report Government sources saying that the Prime Minister is open to a rethink.