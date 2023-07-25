NatWest has ‘further to go’ in rectifying Nigel Farage row, says Michael Gove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

NatWest has ‘further to go’ in rectifying Nigel Farage row, says Michael Gove

By Press Association
Nigel Farage wants the ‘spotlight’ on NatWest over the source of the BBC story (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Nigel Farage wants the ‘spotlight’ on NatWest over the source of the BBC story (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Pressure is growing on NatWest to rectify the row with Nigel Farage after its private arm Coutts shut down his bank account.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove on Tuesday said the banking company had “further to go” in resolving the matter.

Mr Farage has sought to put pressure back on NatWest after winning an apology from the BBC over an inaccurate story that suggested the closure of his account was not due to his political views but because he lacked the funds needed to hold an account at the high-net-worth bank.

It came after the former Ukip leader acquired a dossier indicating his account was shut by Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, because it had found his public statements did “not align” with its values.

Michael Gove
Senior Tory Michael Gove has added to pressure on NatWest over Nigel Farage’s de-banking by private arm Coutts (Yui Mok/PA)

Housing Secretary Mr Gove told Sky News: “I have a lot of sympathy for the position Nigel Farage has found himself in.

“As far as I can tell the decision that was taken to deprive him of banking facilities was a big mistake, something done for the wrong reasons.

“But it’s not for me to determine what the company should do but I definitely think he was owed an apology, he’s got one, but I think the company has further to go in order to make sure this matter ends appropriately.”

Mr Farage has already received an apology from NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose, who told him she was sorry for the “deeply inappropriate comments” about him in official papers.

But Mr Farage has continued to put pressure on the lender’s leadership to investigate how his private financial information became public.

The ex-Brexit Party leader accepted the BBC’s apology, which said that as part of the reporting process, the broadcaster “went back to the source to check they were happy for us to publish the information”.

The BBC’s business editor Simon Jack also apologised, saying the reporting had been based on information from a “trusted and senior source” but “turned out to be incomplete and inaccurate”.

The Telegraph reported that the BBC story was published a day after Mr Jack sat next to Dame Alison at a charity dinner.

Mr Farage on Monday said there was “no fault or no blame on the BBC” and that the “spotlight” should now return to NatWest.

The politician-turned-broadcaster has demanded that NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies launch an internal investigation into the leak.