Numbers of households and children in temporary accommodation hit record highs

The numbers of households and children in temporary accommodation in England are at record highs, according to the latest official homelessness statistics.

Some 104,510 households were in temporary accommodation by the end of March – a 25-year high.

The total number of children in this situation is also at the highest level since records for that measure began in 2004 – with 131,370 children living in temporary accommodation as of the end of March this year.

The latest figures, released by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, have been described as “very worrying” by Riverside, an organisation which describes itself as the largest provider of accommodation for people affected by homelessness.

Of the 104,510 households in temporary accommodation by the end of March – a high since records began in 1998 – 64,940 were households with children.

Both of these figures are up by about 10% on the same period last year.

John Glenton, executive director of Riverside Care and Support, said efforts in previous years to tackle homelessness did work and should be renewed.

He said: “It is very worrying to see the number of households in temporary accommodation have now hit a new record high. We now have the highest number of homeless households in temporary accommodation since records began 25 years ago.”

He said reforms had “included more investment in homeless hostels, supported housing and move-on accommodation, with a focus on rehabilitation and resettlement of people affected by homelessness into long-term housing” as well as specialist mental health teams for people affected by homelessness, with a focus on prevention to help people to maintain tenancies.

He added: “While some of these services are being offered by some providers now, the implementation of it is patchy and inconsistent, and limited by short-term commissioning.”