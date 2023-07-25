Consultation launched on energy efficiency ratings overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Consultation launched on energy efficiency ratings overhaul

By Press Association
Patrick Harvie announced the consultation on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Patrick Harvie announced the consultation on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Government proposals to overhaul energy efficiency ratings for buildings have been put out for consultation.

Heat in buildings minister Patrick Harvie launched the exercise on Tuesday, proposing a shift in the current system that would see the type of heating system a home or building has and its environmental impact have an effect on ratings.

The shift, which also includes consideration of the cost and fabric of a building in determining ratings, is “long overdue”, Mr Harvie said, adding the changes reflect advice from the Climate Change Committee (CCC).

“We want to enhance EPCs (energy performance certificates) so they continue to be a valuable source of information for homebuyers, owners and occupiers,” he said.

“An improved EPC system will help underpin wider reforms to cut emissions from our homes and end our dependency on volatile and increasingly expensive fossil fuels.

“This will be one of the overarching aims of our consultation on proposals which could inform a future Heat in Buildings Bill, and which we intend to publish later this summer.

“Scotland already has the most generous grants available of any of the UK nations for households that are switching to climate-friendly heating systems, but in every country making this vital transition, regulation is needed to steer choices about energy use and heating systems, and Scotland is no different.

“The changes we are proposing are essential, not just in making sure that Scotland meets the climate emergency head-on but in securing our energy future, providing the jobs and skills we need, and making us all less vulnerable to volatile fossil fuel prices.”

The consultation opened on Tuesday and will close on October 16.

Writing in the Herald on Sunday, Mr Harvie said Scottish homes must undergo a “massive transition” to environmentally-friendly heating systems, with the target of all homes meeting new energy efficiency targets for heating by 2033 and regulations forcing new buildings and homes to meet similar standards from next April.