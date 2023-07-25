Welfare Fund pays out £56m to help needy Scots – including £12m to buy food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welfare Fund pays out £56m to help needy Scots – including £12m to buy food

By Press Association
The Scottish Welfare Fund paid out more than £21 million in emergency crisis grants last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A scheme set up to provide emergency support to households in need paid out £56 million last year – with more than £12 million of payments going to help those struggling to put food on the table.

The Scottish Welfare Fund paid out a record £21,146,679 in crisis grants in 2022-23, with the money going to those in need of emergency assistance.

The total – which was 4% higher than the amount paid out in 2021-22 – included £12,266,799 for food.

  • In 2013-14 expenditure on crisis grants totalled £5,823,531
  • In 2022-23 expenditure on crisis grants had risen to £21,146,679

A further £3,363,729 was paid out last year to help with essential heating costs – with this the highest annual amount paid out to help with this since the fund was set up in 2013-14.

Community care grants, which can be used to help those who have been homeless, in care, in prison or who are fleeing domestic abuse to live independently, meanwhile amounted to £34,880,395 in 2022-23 – up by 4%.

The amount of cash paid out in crisis grants last year was 263% higher than the total of £5,823,531 paid out in emergency assistance in the fund’s first year.

Councils received 288,880 applications for crisis grants in 2022-23 – 8% more than 2021-22.

Almost two-thirds (65%) of applications were approved, with 186,330 awards made, a rise of 6% from the previous year. The average payment in 2022-23 was £113.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the figures were a ‘stark illustration of the financial pressures many households are currently facing’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There were also 92,810 applications for community care grants, with this total up by 3% on 2021-22.

Of these, 48,800 were awarded, an acceptance rate of 53%, with the average award being £715.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the figures, published by the Scottish Government, were a “stark illustration of the financial pressures many households are currently facing”.

Ms Somerville said: “UK Government policies are hurting families and forcing us to spend to mitigate the inadequacy of its welfare provision.

“We do not have the powers or budget to mitigate every damaging policy of the UK Government, which is why we have continually urged the UK Government to also take urgent action and match our ambitions to tackle poverty.”