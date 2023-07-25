Infected Blood Inquiry: Minister challenged over slow compensation for victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Infected Blood Inquiry: Minister challenged over slow compensation for victims

By Press Association
Paymaster General Jeremy Quin arriving to give evidence to the Infected Blood inquiry (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Paymaster General Jeremy Quin arriving to give evidence to the Infected Blood inquiry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It is “difficult to formulate” a Government response over extending a compensation scheme for victims of the NHS infected blood scandal, a minister has said amid complaints the Government is dragging its heels over payments.

Paymaster general Jeremy Quin confirmed the Government will wait until after the inquiry’s final report, expected in the autumn, before announcing its compensation plan.

Giving evidence to the Infected Blood Inquiry on Tuesday, he insisted ministers “absolutely” understand that time is of the essence when questioned about the slow progress towards a scheme.

He was asked to justify claims that the Government is working at pace, given that its commissioned report on the issue was published in June 2022 and the inquiry chairman recommended in April that an interim compensation scheme be widened.

Inquiry counsel Jenni Richards KC said: “We are over three months on from the delivery of this inquiry’s report with its recommendation for compensation and those who are infected and affected are at present no closer to knowing what the Government intends to do.”

She asked Mr Quin whether it is “good enough” that the Government has still “given no indication” of its response.

The Cabinet Office minister replied: “Given the scandal and the enormity of what happened, and the impact that’s had on so many people’s lives, there are no good answers in terms of producing redress and nothing can in any way compensate.

“What I want to see and what the Government wants to see is a proper resolution to this.

“It is difficult to formulate and conclude a response. I recognise that. But I’m absolutely determined that we do create a fair and equitable settlement.”

The “objective remains to be able to respond as swiftly as possible after the final report”, the Tory MP said, but added he could not give a date.

He said the “building blocks” to make “some significant decisions” were now in place, but that there was still “work to be done for us to be ready for the final report”.

“In practical terms, there is still work to be done and decisions to be made.

“So I would not wish the inquiry to think that everything is ready, we’re just sitting, waiting for the final report.”

The inquiry was established in 2017 to examine how thousands of patients in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Thousands died in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

Inquiry chairman Sir Brian Langstaff has said that an interim compensation scheme should be widened so more people – including orphaned children and parents who lost children – could be compensated.

Sir Brian said in April that he was taking the unusual step of publishing the recommendation ahead of the publication of the full report into the scandal in the autumn so that victims would not face any more delays.

Under the initial scheme, victims themselves, or bereaved partners, can receive an interim payment of about £100,000.

The inquiry has recommended the Government establish an arms-length compensation body now and definitely before the final report in the autumn.

Rishi Sunak visit to West Midlands
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to give evidence to the inquiry on July 26 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously said the Government will wait for the full report before considering whether to extend the compensation scheme for victims.

Asked whether the Government understood that time is of the essence, Mr Quin said: “I absolutely believe it does. And I absolutely get it.

“It’s a scandal that shouldn’t have happened and I recognise that this is not just over weeks or months. It’s been decades which people have been waiting for redress.”

Pressed on whether ministerial meetings should have happened before he took up the role of paymaster general – the minister responsible for the inquiry – last October, he said “political turbulence” had affected the work.

Mr Quin also promised “transparency and openness” from the Government.

“Huge wrongs have been done and the sooner this can be resolved, and the sooner that a Government response can be made, the better,” the Cabinet Office minister said.

“I’ve been very keen from when I’ve taken up this post to be as open as I can be, in terms of the work that we’re doing and the work that we’re undertaking.”

Mr Sunak will give evidence to the inquiry on Wednesday and Chancellor and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt is due to appear on Friday.