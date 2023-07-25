Deputy First Minister to visit active travel hub

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison is visiting Lanark on Tuesday to learn more about a project encouraging people to use more climate-friendly modes of travel in rural areas.

Ms Robison will meet volunteers from Gear Up Active Travel Hub which has received Scottish Government funding to install e-bike hubs in several villages and provide 30 e-bike solar-powered charging lockers.

The Dundee City East MSP is also expected to announce the formation of a ministerial working group to oversee development of the government’s Rural Delivery Plan during the visit.

It is understood the group will be jointly chaired by Ms Robison and Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

Ahead of the visit, the Deputy First Minister said: “We know that rural and islands communities face unique and often significant challenges, such as access to reliable digital infrastructure, availability of affordable, local housing, and access to regular and reliable public transport.

“This project has received £79,000 from the Scottish Government’s Rural Community Led Local Development Fund to expand its community action travel programme.

“It is an example of how the collective effort across Scottish Government and wider public bodies is focused on delivering for rural Scotland.

“The Ministerial Working Group will steer the Scottish Government’s Rural Delivery Plan and ensure that a rural lens is applied to all ongoing policy development to make certain that the needs of rural communities and economies are incorporated.”