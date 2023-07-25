More than 10,000 people waiting for care at home or to be assessed for help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

More than 10,000 people waiting for care at home or to be assessed for help

By Press Association
More than 10,000 Scots are waiting for care at home packages to be put in place, or to be assessed for help (Joe Giddens/PA)
More than 10,000 Scots are waiting for care at home packages to be put in place, or to be assessed for help (Joe Giddens/PA)

Campaigners have called for urgent action to tackle “shockingly high” waiting lists for social care as new figures show more than 10,000 Scots are either waiting for a package of help to be put in place or to be assessed.

Data from Public Health Scotland showed that as of July 3 this year, there were 3,964 people who had been assessed as needing help and who were waiting for a package of care at home to be put in place.

In addition to this, an estimated 6,253 people were waiting for a social care assessment.

Age Scotland raised its concerns about the “shockingly high” figures, adding it was “wholly unacceptable for so many older people to spend weeks or months in limbo, waiting to be assessed or for a social care package to be put in place”.

The charity’s interim CEO Katherine Crawford spoke out at the same time as opposition parties challenged the Scottish Government to act.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said waits for care packages would mean “thousands of patients needlessly stuck in hospital” – branding this “soul destroying” for those affected.

Labour health spokesperson Dame Jackie Baillie said: “These shocking figures are a true indictment of the SNP’s plans to rejuvenate the care sector and show how superficial the level of engagement with the sector has been.”

She accused the Scottish Government of having “wasted months investing in a poorly planned national care service and ignoring the many valid criticisms of their plans” while the care sector “continued to suffer from underinvestment and workforce shortages”.

Jackie Baillie said thousands of Scots had been ‘left in limbo’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Labour deputy leader added: “Thousands have been left stuck in limbo by a party that would rather invest in its own PR than in social care services and its staff.”

Ms Crawford condemned the “shockingly high figures” as she said: “Our helpline hears from older people and families on a daily basis about the long waits they face for vital social care at home.

“It is wholly unacceptable for so many older people to spend weeks or months in limbo, waiting to be assessed or for a social care package to be put in place. The longer people wait for care, the more acute their needs can become.

“Urgent action is required from government, councils and policy-makers to address the staggering fact that there are over 10,000 people across the country who are not currently getting the care they need and are entitled to.

“Considering the additional pressure the social care sector faces every winter, our fear is that this will only get worse as the year progresses and ramp up during the colder months, causing greater pressure on the NHS and poorer health outcomes for older people.

“Once again, this demonstrates the undeniable need for reform in social care, both in terms of effective delivery and significant funding boosts. There is no choice but to be bold on reform to ensure we have a social care system that delivers for everyone who needs it.”