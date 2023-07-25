NatWest backs Rose as she admits ‘error of judgment’ in Farage case

The board of NatWest Group has said it retains “full confidence” in Dame Alison Rose, as she admitted to a “serious error of judgment” in discussing Nigel Farage’s relationship with private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, with a BBC journalist.

In a statement, NatWest Group’s chairman Sir Howard Davies said the bank’s chief executive “should not have spoken in the way she did” and that the events will be “taken into account in decisions on remuneration at the appropriate time”.

However, Sir Howard said the board concluded that “it retains full confidence in Ms Rose as CEO of the bank”, having proved over the last four years to be “an outstanding leader of the institution”.

The statement comes after the chairman was put under mounting pressure to determine whether Dame Alison had played a role in the leaking of Mr Farage’s information.

Mr Farage won an apology from the BBC over an inaccurate story that suggested the closure of his account was not due to his political views but because he lacked the funds needed to hold an account at the high-net-worth bank.

The former Brexit Party leader accepted the apology but shifted the focus back to NatWest, emphasising the need for an internal investigation into the leak, calling on Sir Howard to take action in this regard.