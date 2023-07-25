Tangled tax break approach needs drastic overhaul, MPs warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tangled tax break approach needs drastic overhaul, MPs warn

By Press Association
MPs have called for a drastic overhaul of the complicated tax relief system (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A major overhaul of tax breaks is required to end abuse and untangle a complicated and expanding system, MPs have said.

An inquiry by the Commons Treasury Committee expressed concern about a serious lack of scrutiny of the tax reliefs, which reduce the tax a person or company pays if certain conditions are met.

In a new report published on Wednesday, MPs found that while there are currently 1,180 tax reliefs, HMRC only publishes cost data for 365 – leaving over 800 uncosted.

The committee found that in 2021/22, 105 of nearly 340 non-structural tax reliefs cost a total of £195 billion, prompting MPs to note the “stark” disparity between scrutiny of such reliefs against direct public spending.

The system, the committee concludes, is “too complicated” and “seemingly ever-expanding”.

MPs point out that too often political pressure leads to the creation of new tax reliefs while keeping existing reliefs on the statute book, contributing to an ever more complicated and cluttered system.

Urging ministers to carry out a “comprehensive and systematic” review of the existing system, the report also recommends a formal and structured system where tax reliefs would be reviewed every five years.

Creating a more simple system, MPs suggest, would also end abuse of tax reliefs.

Treasury Committee Chairwoman Harriett Baldwin said: “Our tax system is too complicated, and the proliferation of uncosted tax breaks add to that complexity.

“While some reliefs are very effective, others are prone to abuse or simply lie dormant, cluttering the ever-expanding tax code.

“The fact we only have costings for a third of reliefs is staggering – and something which needs rectifying with urgency.”

She called on HMRC and the Treasury to “work hand in glove to get a grip on the complexity, lack of transparency and potential for abuse”.

Among the other recommendations, the cross-party committee also calls on HMRC to publish cost data for all tax reliefs from the 2025 tax year onwards, while also suggesting that reliefs are reclassified as Government spending as a way to improve scrutiny.

A Government spokesman said: “Tax reliefs are a key way we can support fairness in the system and encourage activity that can help grow our economy.

“Keeping tax simple remains a priority, as seen with the recent abolition of the pensions lifetime allowance and reforms to alcohol duty.

“Additionally, HMRC continue to take action against tax relief fraud, more than doubling the number of people working in R&D compliance.”