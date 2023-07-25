Almost a million young adults yet to claim their child trust funds, MPs say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost a million young adults yet to claim their child trust funds, MPs say

By Press Association
CTFs are long-term, tax-free savings accounts for people born between September 1 2002 and January 2 2011 (PA)
More than £1.7 billion in child trust funds (CTFs) to help young people financially in early adulthood has not yet been claimed, a cross-party panel of MPs has said.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which scrutinises Government spending, raised concerns that many account holders do not know about their savings or have lost track of them.

Nearly a million young adults – or 42% of all 18 to 20-year-olds entitled to the money – are missing out on it, according to its report.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) must do more to find and contact those young people, many of whom are from low-income backgrounds, the MPs said.

They also said providers, which are earning “very high” fees of up to £100 million a year for passively managing CTFs mostly composed of Government money, are not doing enough to link up forgotten accounts with their owners.

CTFs are long-term, tax-free savings accounts for people born between September 1 2002 and January 2 2011, which they can access when they turn 18.

Many children received around £250 each from the state at the time their CTF was started, while those from low-income families or in local authority care received an additional £250.

The average value of the unclaimed accounts is around £1,900 each, it is estimated.

The committee also said families and carers of young people lacking mental capacity are finding it costly and complicated to access CTFs.

PAC chair Dame Meg Hillier said: “The aims behind Child Trust Funds are laudable – for young people to come into a pot of money on reaching 18, with the promotion of financial literacy and good savings habits.

“But many young people are unaware that they have money waiting to be claimed.

“Schemes like these need careful planning so that they are not forgotten at the point when they mature.

“Our inquiry heard a world of difference can be made to care leavers in particular, with Funds acting as a jump-start into adult life.

“In an ongoing cost-of-living crisis, our young people need every bit of support we can give them.

“HMRC still has time to make sure that CTFs are given the chance to be the boost to young people’s futures which they were designed to be.”

An HMRC spokesperson said: “Every 16-year-old is sent information about finding their Child Trust Fund with their National Insurance letter. We also regularly remind people how to check if they have an account.

“The banks and building societies managing the funds are also responsible for communicating with account holders. We would encourage anyone unsure about their situation to get in touch with their bank or building society as well.

“People can easily locate their Child Trust Fund accounts online by using the ‘Find my CTF’ page on GOV.UK.”