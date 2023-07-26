Greens propose £1,000 ‘super tax’ on private jet passengers in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greens propose £1,000 ‘super tax’ on private jet passengers in Scotland

By Press Association
The Scottish Greens want to bring in a £1,000 super tax on all travellers touching down or taking off from Scotland in a private jet (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
The Scottish Greens want to bring in a £1,000 super tax on all travellers touching down or taking off from Scotland in a private jet (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

The Greens want to introduce a £1,000 per person “super tax” on all travellers in private jets landing in Scotland – saying their plans could raise £75 million for public transport and help tackle climate change.

Scottish Green climate spokesperson Mark Ruskell also said the proposed levy would send a message that “private jets are not welcome in Scotland”.

With aviation not included in the party’s powersharing agreement with the SNP at Holyrood, there is no requirement on the Scottish Government to bring in such a charge.

But the Greens say devolved powers over air passenger duty could be used to introduce the new “super tax”.

More than 10,000 private jets came and went from Scottish airports in 2022, Civil Aviation Authority figures showed.

Meanwhile, the Greens claimed that across Europe, carbon emissions from private jets had increased by almost a third (31%) since 2005, with the UK accounting for 19%, more than any other European country.

But, at the moment, those travelling by private jet pay the same air passenger duty charges as business or first-class passengers.

Mr Ruskell said that at present just 1% of people were responsible for some 50% of global aviation emissions.

He insisted: “Scotland should introduce a super tax on these flights, to urgently cut the number of jets in our sky and ensure that polluters are paying for the damage they are doing.”

Green MSP Mark Ruskell said action to tackle the climate crisis was needed urgently (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Such a “super tax” on private air travel could raise £75 million, the Greens said, adding that this cash could be used to improve public transport in Scotland to help fund projects to tackle climate change.

Highlighting the current heatwave in Europe, which has sparked wildfires in places such as the Greek island of Rhodes, the Green MSP insisted: “We are in a climate emergency. The current deadly heatwaves across Europe and wildfires on our doorstep show how urgently we need to act.

“Aviation is one of the biggest drivers of the crisis, yet hundreds of private jets are landing here in Scotland every single month.

“This isn’t people having an annual family holiday to Spain – it’s luxury, often half-empty, and completely unnecessary private flights which are fuelling the burning of our planet.

“Just 1% of people cause 50% of global aviation emissions – it’s time for us to say their private jets are not welcome in Scotland.”