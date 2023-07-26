Greens propose £1,000 ‘super tax’ on private jet passengers in Scotland

The Greens want to introduce a £1,000 per person “super tax” on all travellers in private jets landing in Scotland – saying their plans could raise £75 million for public transport and help tackle climate change.

Scottish Green climate spokesperson Mark Ruskell also said the proposed levy would send a message that “private jets are not welcome in Scotland”.

With aviation not included in the party’s powersharing agreement with the SNP at Holyrood, there is no requirement on the Scottish Government to bring in such a charge.

But the Greens say devolved powers over air passenger duty could be used to introduce the new “super tax”.

More than 10,000 private jets came and went from Scottish airports in 2022, Civil Aviation Authority figures showed.

Meanwhile, the Greens claimed that across Europe, carbon emissions from private jets had increased by almost a third (31%) since 2005, with the UK accounting for 19%, more than any other European country.

But, at the moment, those travelling by private jet pay the same air passenger duty charges as business or first-class passengers.

Mr Ruskell said that at present just 1% of people were responsible for some 50% of global aviation emissions.

He insisted: “Scotland should introduce a super tax on these flights, to urgently cut the number of jets in our sky and ensure that polluters are paying for the damage they are doing.”

Green MSP Mark Ruskell said action to tackle the climate crisis was needed urgently (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Such a “super tax” on private air travel could raise £75 million, the Greens said, adding that this cash could be used to improve public transport in Scotland to help fund projects to tackle climate change.

Highlighting the current heatwave in Europe, which has sparked wildfires in places such as the Greek island of Rhodes, the Green MSP insisted: “We are in a climate emergency. The current deadly heatwaves across Europe and wildfires on our doorstep show how urgently we need to act.

“Aviation is one of the biggest drivers of the crisis, yet hundreds of private jets are landing here in Scotland every single month.

“This isn’t people having an annual family holiday to Spain – it’s luxury, often half-empty, and completely unnecessary private flights which are fuelling the burning of our planet.

“Just 1% of people cause 50% of global aviation emissions – it’s time for us to say their private jets are not welcome in Scotland.”