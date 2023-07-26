Timeline of events which led to Dame Alison Rose quitting as NatWest boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Timeline of events which led to Dame Alison Rose quitting as NatWest boss

By Press Association
Dame Alison Rose has resigned as NatWest chief executive (PA)
NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose has resigned after admitting she was the source of an inaccurate story about Nigel Farage’s finances.

The resignation follows days of pressure on the banking group’s leadership following a dispute over whether Mr Farage’s bank account at prestigious private bank Coutts was closed because of his political views.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the story has unfolded:

– June 29

Nigel Farage claims his bank accounts have been closed. He said the unnamed banking group, which he has been with since 1980, told him it was a commercial decision.

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage claimed at the end of June that his bank accounts had been closed (PA)

– July 4

The BBC publishes an article suggesting the former Ukip leader fell below the financial threshold needed to hold an account with Coutts.

Mr Farage accuses Coutts of being “dishonest” amid a dispute over whether his bank account was closed because of his political views.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said banks should not be allowed to close customers’ accounts because of their views.

– July 18

Mr Farage said he has obtained documents showing Coutts decided to close his account because his views “do not align with our values”.

– July 20

NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose apologises to Mr Farage for “deeply inappropriate comments” in papers that were prepared for the Wealth Reputation Risk Committee and said they “do not reflect the view of the bank”.

The Treasury announces UK banks will be subject to stricter rules over closing customers’ accounts.

Dame Alison Rose
Dame Alison Rose admitted to being the source of an inaccurate story about Nigel Farage’s finances (PA)

– July 21

The BBC amends a story about Mr Farage’s Coutts bank account after coming under fire from the politician for suggesting he lacked the funds needed to hold an account.

– July 24

The BBC and its business editor Simon Jack apologise to Mr Farage for previously suggesting he lacked the funds needed to hold an account at Coutts, which is owned by NatWest Group.

– July 25

An emergency board meeting at NatWest is called to determine Dame Alison’s future.

– July 26

Dame Alison resigns from her position in the early hours. Earlier, she said she made a “serious error of judgment” when she discussed Mr Farage’s relationship with Coutts with a BBC journalist.

No 10 says Dame Alison is no longer a member of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s business council after her resignation as NatWest’s chief executive.