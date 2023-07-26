Starmer: Ulez expansion is a decision for Sadiq Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer: Ulez expansion is a decision for Sadiq Khan

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Ulez has been ‘politicised’ (PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has declined to say if London’s charge on polluting vehicles – which he blamed for Labour’s narrow by-election defeat in Uxbridge – should go ahead.

“In the end it’s a decision” for London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has been asked to “reflect on” how to reduce the impact of the scheme on people amid a cost-of-living crisis, the Labour leader said.

Concerns around the expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) have been blamed for Labour failing to take Boris Johnson’s old Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat in last week’s by-election, with the Tories hanging on by 495 votes.

Mr Khan plans next month, pending a court challenge, to widen the £12.50 daily charge for cars failing to meet emissions standards to beyond the capital’s north and south circular roads.

Sir Keir was asked during a call-in on BBC Radio 5 Live on Wednesday if the expansion should happen.

“In the end it’s a decision for the Mayor but I want him to reflect on that,” the Opposition leader replied.

Pressed on his own view, he said it was not a “simple political decision”.

Sadiq Khan
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has defended Ulez, saying nine out of 10 cars driving in outer London are already compliant (PA)

He said although the Ulez issue has been “politicised,” Mr Khan, the Labour incumbent in City Hall, is required by law to take measures to reduce air pollution.

“We can’t pretend that this is a simple political decision, you can just say ‘yes, no’ without regard to the legal context.

“If the law requires a measure to be taken, it is not in the gift of the Mayor to say, ‘I’m simply not going to do it’. So he’s got to do something.

“What I’m working with him on and asking him to reflect on is, ‘In this scheme is there more that we can do to help people like (caller) Lorraine?’, and that’s an ongoing discussion.”

Sir Keir did not give details of measures under discussion to mitigate the impact on Londoners, though he suggested the Government should “put money behind” a scrappage scheme to help lower earners upgrade their vehicles.

“If we make it easier for them to change their car with a proper scrappage scheme, then that massively helps people like Lorraine, but the Government at the moment won’t do it.”

Mr Khan’s team has defended the policy, saying nine in 10 cars driving in outer London are already compliant with Ulez regulations and will not be charged.

Officials also pointed to a £110 million scrappage scheme recently topped up by City Hall.