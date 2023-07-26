Yousaf ‘keen’ to see development of safe drug consumption room in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf ‘keen’ to see development of safe drug consumption room in Scotland

By Press Association
A drugs consumption room enables users to take specific drugs under medical supervision (Claire Hayhurst/PA)
Scotland’s First Minister has said he is “keen” to have a safe consumption room for drugs in a location such as Glasgow.

Humza Yousaf spoke ahead on the issue ahead of the anticipated publication of the latest official yearly drug death statistics for Scotland.

The latest yearly figures for drug deaths in Scotland – published in July 2022 – show 1,330 people lost their lives from drug misuse in 2021, the second highest figure on record.

Speaking on a visit to a social enterprise project in Cockenzie, East Lothian, on Wednesday, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “I won’t prejudge these figures but there is still a long way to go in driving down those numbers.

“We don’t want to see any drug deaths, of course, we don’t, but we have to accept that those numbers are far, far too high.

“So, we’ll do everything we can to work cross-party, cross-society where we can, (to) pilot innovate approaches.

“We’re still very keen to see a safe consumption room, for example, in Glasgow.”

He said he wanted to give people who need it same-day access to treatment and greater access to residential rehab.

Plans for a drug consumption room in Glasgow were first floated seven years ago, with the city’s health and social care partnership drawing up plans for one in a bid to stem problem drug use and HIV transmission.

The idea is to allow drug users to inject under the supervision of medical professionals, and the facilities will also provide services to help people deal with addiction.

But the proposal has been caught in a legal wrangle between the Scottish Government and Westminster over prosecution waivers to drugs legislation that would make the process explicitly legal, as drug laws remain reserved.

The Scottish Government announced radical drug reform proposals earlier this month – including decriminalisation of possession for personal use and a framework for the creation of drug consumption rooms – but these were knocked down by Westminster within an hour.