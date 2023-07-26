Justice Secretary demands ‘full force of sanctions’ against unscrupulous lawyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Justice Secretary demands ‘full force of sanctions’ against unscrupulous lawyers

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk (James Manning/PA)
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk (James Manning/PA)

The Justice Secretary has called on the regulatory body for solicitors in England and Wales to wield the “full force of sanctions” against unscrupulous lawyers after an investigation alleged false asylum claims are being submitted for a fee.

The Daily Mail said multiple solicitors agreed to help an undercover reporter posing as an economic migrant submit a phoney application in exchange for thousands of pounds.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) strictly prohibits lawyers from deceiving courts, and any act of dishonesty or lack of integrity may result in them being struck off.

In a letter to the chair of the SRA, Mr Chalk also called for a follow-up to the SRA’s immigration advice review conducted last year, as he emphasised the importance of “ensuring public confidence in our immigration system”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “While the vast majority of lawyers take their professional responsibilities seriously, these allegations of exploitation and unscrupulous practice brought to light by the Mail are truly shocking and it is vital that those found to be abusing their position face the full consequences of their actions.

“I am determined to rebuild the public’s confidence that it is their country and their Government who should decide who comes here, not people looking to profit from undermining our laws.

“That’s why this Government will continue to strain every sinew to end the abuse of our system and stop the boats.”

In his letter to the SRA, the Justice Secretary said: “I would strongly encourage you to use the full force of sanctions available to you against solicitors where there is a finding of a breach.

“Solicitors are critical to the operation of a fair immigration system. I know that the overwhelming majority take their professional duties and obligations extremely seriously.

“However, any examples of practices which fall short of the high ethical standards we expect of solicitors risk serious disruption to the immigration system, tarnishing the reputation of those working in this area, and critically undermining public confidence.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mr Chalk called for a follow-up to the SRA’s immigration advice review conducted last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

On the review, he said: “Ensuring public confidence in our immigration system is a top priority for the Government. I was therefore appalled to read recent examples in the media of apparent abuse of the system by individuals relied upon to give legal advice.

“In light of these recent allegations, I would urge you to undertake a targeted follow-up to last year’s thematic review as soon as possible.”

The SRA’s immigration and asylum thematic review found that the overall quality was satisfactory and that there were no widespread or systemic failings or issues with quality.

However, it agreed there were areas for improvement, such as evidence of supervision and reporting of misconduct.