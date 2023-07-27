Nadine Dorries urged to quit by council over her ‘focus on political manoeuvres’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nadine Dorries urged to quit by council over her ‘focus on political manoeuvres’

By Press Association
Nadine Dorries has been urged to vacate her seat by a town council n her constituency (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Nadine Dorries has been urged by a town council in her Mid Bedfordshire seat to resign immediately as she came under fire over the “continuing lack of representation” for her constituents.

The Tory former Cabinet minister announced her intention to quit as an MP last month after she failed to receive a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, but is yet to do so formally.

Flitwick Town Council called on Ms Dorries “to immediately vacate your seat” amid “concerns and frustration” about her focus on her TV work and “political manoeuvres to embarrass the Government”.

In a strongly worded letter, the councillors said: “The last time you spoke in the Commons was 7 June 2022.

“You have not maintained a constituency office for a considerable time, and it’s widely understood that you have not held a surgery in Flitwick since March 2020.

“Rather than representing constituents, the council is concerned that your focus appears to have been firmly on your television show, upcoming book and political manoeuvres to embarrass the Government for not appointing you to the House of Lords.

“Councillors noted that your behaviour widely reported in the press is not in line with the Seven Principles of Public Life set out by Lord Nolan in 1995.”

They noted that the residents of Flitwick, which with a population of around 13,800 represents the largest concentration of voters in the constituency, “desperately need effective representation now”.

“Flitwick Town Council calls on you to immediately vacate your seat to allow a by-election.”

Ms Dorries announced her exit from Westminster on June 9, but a week later said she would stay on while she investigated why she was denied a seat in the House of Lords as part of the former prime minister’s honours list.

The staunch ally of Mr Johnson hosts a weekly chat show on Talk TV and has written a book titled The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson, due to be published days before the Conservative Party conference in September.

Mid Bedfordshire has been held by Ms Dorries since 2005 and the Conservative Party generally since 1931.

The Tories last week lost two by-elections, in Selby and Ainsty and Somerton and Frome, but narrowly hung on to the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat vacated by Mr Johnson.