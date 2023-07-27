Sunak threat to intervene on housebuilding in London sparks row with mayor Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak threat to intervene on housebuilding in London sparks row with mayor Khan

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Hayes Village, a new housing development under construction by Barratt Homes in Hayes, west London (Pete Cziborra/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Hayes Village, a new housing development under construction by Barratt Homes in Hayes, west London (Pete Cziborra/PA)

Rishi Sunak has sparked a row with the Mayor of London, accusing him of failing to build enough homes and threatening to intervene if delivery is not increased.

Sadiq Khan described the criticism as “desperate nonsense” and said his tenure as mayor has seen the most homes built since the 1930s.

Earlier this week, Mr Sunak hit out at “top-down targets” for housebuilding, but in recent days his Government has also set out a range of reforms and proposals intended to boost the number of new homes being built in England.

Number 10 announced it will launch a review of the multi-decade London plan, which is intended to guide the development of the city over the next 20-25 years.

The Government said it would look at the prioritisation of sites chosen for housebuilding in London, with the aim of putting more focus on central sites close to Tube stations.

Michael Gove will work with the Labour mayor to accelerate residential development on inner city brownfield sites, the Government said, with the Housing Secretary reserving the right to directly intervene if progress has not been made by the autumn.

Downing Street also announced an additional £200 million for development of brownfield areas in the capital, of which £150 million will go directly to boroughs, bypassing the mayor’s office.

As part of a set of measures announced on Thursday, rules on how £1 billion already allocated for affordable housing in London will be relaxed to support the regeneration of older social housing estates.

The Prime Minister said: “Labour’s Sadiq Khan has failed to deliver the homes London needs, driving up prices and making it harder for families to get on the housing ladder.

“So I’m stepping in to boost housebuilding and make home ownership a reality again for Londoners.”

Responding on Twitter, Mr Khan said: “Are you the same guy who dropped his house building targets?

“Because I’m the guy who started building more council homes than the rest of England combined, exceeded your affordable homes targets and built more homes of any kind than since the 1930s. This is desperate nonsense.”

Mr Sunak was speaking on a visit to a housing development in Hayes, west London, where he met residents and developers.

The Prime Minister told broadcasters he wanted “everyone to be able to own their own home”, but that it would mean “building homes in the right places and not concreting over the countryside”.

The Prime Minister has also rejected Mr Khan’s call to give his office the powers to introduce a system of rent controls.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Sunak said: “Wherever they have been used rent controls don’t work… they just reduce the supply of new housing and reduce the quality of it as well. That is not the right answer to this question.”

Last month, Labour’s shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy rejected the idea of rent controls.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Hayes Village, a new housing development under construction by Barratt Homes in west London
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Hayes Village, a new housing development under construction by Barratt Homes in west London (Pete Cziborra/PA)

As part of the measures announced, the Government will also consider options for improving transport links for a “Docklands 2.0” scheme, which it said has the potential to create up to 65,000 homes in the capital across sites including Thamesmead, Beckton and Silvertown.

And an additional £53 million worth of investment will be made for the Old Oak West development site in west London.

Mr Gove said: “I want to use the regeneration of the Docklands as an inspiration for more regeneration across the capital, a Docklands 2.0, transforming more unwanted and underused land into beautiful and thriving neighbourhoods.

“Our vision will only work if we make use of all the tools at our disposal to deliver homes in the capital.

“That is why I will continue to closely monitor the Greater London Authority to ensure it is delivering the housing London so desperately needs and I will not hesitate to intervene further if needed.”

It comes after the Housing Secretary used a speech in London this week to set out a range of planning reforms, including on leasehold reform, simplifying planning procedures, expanding planning capacity and regenerating and reviving inner cities.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to new homeowners Victoria and Ryan Adair during a visit to Hayes Village, a new housing development under construction by Barratt Homes in Hayes, west London
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to new homeowners Victoria and Ryan Adair during a visit to Hayes Village (Pete Cziborra/PA)

The proposals include developing a new urban quarter in Cambridge with space for homes, art facilities, laboratories and green areas.

Housing is seen as an issue likely to resonate on the doorsteps come a general election, expected next year.

It is also a topic that has provoked concern from Conservative backbenchers in the past, with the Prime Minister this week seeking to assure Tory MPs that his plan was not about “uncontrolled development”.

Mr Khan in May hailed his record on housing delivery, as he pointed to progress in surpassing the target of starting 116,000 affordable homes in London between 2015 and 2023.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “These disappointing and disingenuous claims appear to show a fundamental lack of understanding of housebuilding in London.

“The mayor delivered record numbers of affordable homes over the last six years, consistently exceeding Government targets despite the impact of the pandemic and Brexit. This has included starting more council homes than at any time since the 1970s.

“The mayor’s London Plan was approved by the Government in 2021 and the ministers should know that the housing figures included within it are reliant on sufficient Government investment being made in infrastructure, particularly transport.”