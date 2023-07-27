No rift in Labour over commitment to climate policies, says Miliband

Ed Miliband has insisted his party leader Sir Keir Starmer is committed to green policies, as he dismissed “tittle tattle” that has been aimed at the shadow climate change secretary in the wake of the Uxbridge by-election defeat.

Concerns around the expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) were blamed last week for Labour failing to take Boris Johnson’s old Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

But recent days have also seen reports of some internal unhappiness in Labour circles about the party’s green policies, spearheaded by Mr Miliband, amid concerns that the commitments could leave Labour vulnerable to Tory attacks at the next general election.

But the former leader dismissed any speculation of a rift between Sir Keir and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, as he re-iterated the leadership’s commitment on net zero.

“I am far too experienced to be worried about that kind of thing. Because the truth is you always get tittle tattle in Westminster,” Mr Miliband told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme.

“The truth is that Keir Starmer is absolutely 100% committed to the project of clean energy by 2030, which is the way to cut bills and give us energy security and tackle the climate crisis.

“And he’s also absolutely committed, as is Rachel Reeves, to ramping up to £28 billion a year of investment to bring the good jobs that we need for our country.

“And you know what? If Labour wins the election, we will never have had a prime minister and a chancellor so committed to this agenda and I’m incredibly proud to work alongside them.”

In recent days Sir Keir has declined to say if London’s charge on polluting vehicles should go ahead, with senior party figures quick to urge London Mayor Sadiq Khan to reflect on the policy in the wake of the by-election.

A similar debate was opened up among Conservatives following the success at Uxbridge with some Tories calling on the Prime Minister to rethink the approach to reaching net zero by 2050.

Mr Sunak has said he wants a “proportionate and pragmatic” approach to achieving net zero amid cost-of-living pressures.