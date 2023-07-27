New serious crime strategy needed to crack down on smuggling gangs – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

New serious crime strategy needed to crack down on smuggling gangs – Labour

By Press Association
Yvette Cooper has called for a new serious and organised crime strategy (Victoria Jones/PA)
Yvette Cooper has called for a new serious and organised crime strategy (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Government needs to replace the current “outdated” serious crime strategy to properly tackle smuggling gangs and people traffickers, Labour has said.

The party said convictions for criminal people smuggling have fallen by 36% since Labour were last in office in 2010 as shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accused ministers of presiding over a “failed approach”.

Labour is calling for a new serious and organised crime strategy to replace the current 2018 plan, which the party said was five years out of date.

The Opposition said the current strategy does not mention “Channel crossings” and lacked a clear set of responsibilities for either the National Crime Agency or regional organised crime units to tackle the issue.

The 2018 document does include a section on “organised immigration crime”, warning it “involves the illegal facilitation by organised crime groups of migrants to access or remain illegally in the UK through a variety of methods and routes”.

Labour said a new plan is needed amid the rise in small boats crossings over recent years.

More than 14,500 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel, according to Home Office data.

The party said the successful conviction rate for all forms of illegal entry to England and Wales, and not just Channel crossings, fell by twelve percentage points between 2010 and 2022.

Ms Cooper said: “Criminal smuggling gangs have been allowed to take hold along our border, yet the Conservative government has repeatedly failed to take the action needed against them.

“Ministers’ obsession with announcing new headline-grabbing gimmicks, which then fail to deliver, has given gangs of criminals making millions of pounds a licence to operate.

“The Conservatives’ failed approach has given a free pass to smuggler and trafficking gangs who are undermining our border security and putting lives at risk with small boat crossings.”

She said Labour would “redirect money being spent on the Tories’ failing Rwanda scheme to relentlessly target these criminal smuggling gangs” while also backing a new cross-border police unit.

A Government source said: “Labour has no plan to stop the boats and even the NCA accept giving them more money won’t solve it. Labour’s so-called plan is laughable and the British public should see it for what it is – a total distraction.”