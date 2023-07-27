Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to be questioned at the Infected Blood Inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to be questioned at the Infected Blood Inquiry

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt will be questioned at the official inquiry (James Manning/PA)
Jeremy Hunt will be questioned at the official inquiry (James Manning/PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be questioned over the long delays to paying compensation to the victims of the contaminated blood scandal as he appears before the official inquiry.

Campaigners hope the former health secretary will commit to setting aside the funds to compensate the thousands affected by the scandal dating back decades.

Mr Hunt will be quizzed at the Infected Blood Inquiry on Friday afternoon after Rishi Sunak was heckled and laughed at when insisting they were working quickly to deliver the payments.

The Prime Minister’s claim they were working “at pace” to set up a scheme faced particular derision from those watching the proceedings in central London earlier this week.

Thousands died in what is widely recognised as the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS after being given contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Campaigners from Factor 8 said they want Mr Hunt to agree to allocate the funds to establish the recommended compensation scheme.

They also want the Chancellor to agree to interim payments for those who have not received them under emergency measures as victims continue to die at a rate of one every four days.

“We hope tomorrow’s evidence will finally lead to tangible progress towards justice,” the group said.

In 2017 the inquiry was set up to investigate how thousands of patients in the UK developed HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products.

About 2,900 people have since died.

Many had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and were given injections of the US product Factor VIII.

Under an initial scheme, only victims themselves or bereaved partners can receive an interim payment of around £100,000.

But victims and their relatives have demanded swifter action as the Government says it will wait until the conclusion of the inquiry in the autumn before setting out further details.