Councils lose High Court challenge against expansion of Ulez in London

By Press Association
The new proposed Ulez borders will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey (Yui Mok/PA)
The new proposed Ulez borders will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey (Yui Mok/PA)

A group of five Conservative-led councils have lost their High Court challenge against Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s plans to expand the capital’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez).

The outer London boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon along with Surrey County Council launched legal action in February over the Labour mayor’s proposals to extend Ulez beyond the North and South Circular roads.

Mr Khan described the judgment as a “landmark decision” and said he will press ahead with the Ulez expansion on August 29 as planned.

He said: “The decision to expand the Ulez was very difficult and not something I took lightly, and I continue to do everything possible to address any concerns Londoners may have.”

At a hearing earlier this month, the local authorities’ lawyers said the mayor lacked the legal power to order the expansion of the zone by varying existing regulations and argued that there was an “unfair and unlawful” approach to collecting views on the plans.

The mayor’s legal team rejected the bid to quash his November 2022 decision to extend Ulez to all of London’s boroughs, arguing the move was “entirely lawful” and that “ample information” was provided for a “fair consultation”.

Eid in the Square 2023
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s plans would see Ulez extended to all of the capital’s boroughs (James Manning/PA)

In a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Swift dismissed the councils’ case.

Giving a summary of his findings, the judge said: “I am satisfied that the mayor’s decision to expand the Ulez area by amendment of the present road charging scheme, rather than by making an entirely new … scheme, was within his powers.”

The judge added that, having “carefully considered” the consultation process, he was satisfied that enough information was given for people who wished to respond to provide “informed responses”.

The councils had also challenged plans for a £110 million scheme to provide grants supporting the scrapping of non Ulez-compliant vehicles, arguing they were unlawful because a “buffer zone” for “non-Londoners” affected by the extended charging zone was not considered.

Mr Justice Swift said the consultation on the scrappage scheme was “not in depth”, but was “lawful”.

If it goes ahead, the extended Ulez will see drivers in outer London pay a £12.50 daily fee from August 29 if their vehicles do not meet the required emissions standards.

The new borders will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

Friday’s ruling comes in the wake of last week’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip parliamentary by-election, where Labour’s failure to win ex-prime minister Boris Johnson’s seat was blamed on concerns around the expansion of Ulez.