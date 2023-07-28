SNP will continue powersharing agreement with Greens, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP will continue powersharing agreement with Greens, says minister

By Press Association
Jamie Hepburn, right, with Humza Yousaf, insisted the Bute House powersharing agreement with the Greens could continue (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The SNP’s powersharing alliance with the Scottish Greens will continue, a key ally of Humza Yousaf has said.

Jamie Hepburn said the deal, agreed in August 2021, would remain in place – despite warnings from veteran SNP MSP Fergus Eewing about its impact.

Mr Ewing, a former rural affairs secretary, has recently become a fierce critic of the Scottish Government over policies such as deposit return and highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) – both of which have been put on hold – and its failure to meet the timetable for the dualling of the A9 road from Perth to Inverness.

In a podcast. he hit out at the “toxic atmosphere amongst the SNP group in Holyrood”, saying that “there’s many people in the Cabinet and the leadership that that haven’t uttered a word to me or vice versa for well over a year”.

The Bute House agreement brought Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater into the Scottish Government (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Ewing also said he did not believe independence supporters could win a referendum if one was held in the next few years, because of “extremist” policies, such as gender self-identification, HPMAs and the deposit return scheme.

Mr Hepburn, appointed minister for independence by the First Minister, refused to say if Mr Yousaf was closer politically to Mr Ewing or the Scottish Green co-leader and Government minister, Patrick Harvie.

“That would be a question for the First Minister,” Mr Hepburn said.

But speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, he was clear the coalition agreement with the Greens would continue.

Mr Hepburn said: “We have an agreement with the Scottish Green Party to serve in Government with them, that was endorsed incidentally by about 90% of SNP members, that agreement was put to the membership of the Scottish National Party and they endorsed it.

“So we have that agreement and we will continue to work with them.”

Pressed on the atmosphere within the SNP group at Holyrood, Mr Hepburn stated: “I have known Fergus Ewing for along time, I have certainly not ignored him over the last year.

“I don’t know if that means I don’t qualify as a senior figure in the SNP.

“All I can say is I don’t agree with Fergus’s assessment of the environment in which the Scottish National Party’s parliamentary group is operating in.”

He also insisted, as Mr Yousaf did on Thursday, that independence supporters would win any future referendum.

The First Minister, speaking as he published the latest Scottish Government paper in support of independence, claimed a vote would be won “comprehensively”, despite recent opinion polls putting support for leaving the UK at less than 50%.

Mr Hepburn said: “We’re in the middle of building a compelling, progressive case for independence through the Building a New Scotland series of prospectus papers. And any referendum, I would predict, we will win.”