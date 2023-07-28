Jeremy Hunt says no decision on compensation for infected blood victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Jeremy Hunt says no decision on compensation for infected blood victims

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt at the Infected Blood Inquiry in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt at the Infected Blood Inquiry in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Jeremy Hunt said “no decisions” have been made over compensation for the victims of the “terrible” contaminated blood scandal following their decades of suffering.

Appearing before the official Infected Blood Inquiry on Friday, the Chancellor said he cannot ignore the dire economic context when making judgments on “potentially very large” sums of money.

Mr Hunt said is “absolutely content” the Government has been working “at pace” on setting out a full compensation scheme.

It comes after Rishi Sunak was heckled and laughed at by those watching the proceedings in central London earlier this week when insisting ministers were working quickly to deliver the payments.

Campaigners hope Mr Hunt will commit to setting aside the funds to compensate the thousands affected by the scandal dating back decades.

Asked about funding, the former health secretary said: “No decisions have been made about the level of compensation or how it will be funded.

“We’re in very active and detailed discussions about all of that, but I can’t therefore be drawn on where that funding would come from.”

The Treasury chief said he will have to take into account the “challenging” economic situation when deciding what is affordable for the taxpayer.

“It’s a very uncomfortable thing for me to say but I can’t ignore the economic and fiscal context, because in the end the country only has the money that it has.”

Infected Blood Inquiry
Rishi Sunak was laughed at by attendees of the inquiry when he said the Government is working quickly to pay compensation (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)

Mr Hunt insisted ministers “totally understand the urgency of the situation”.

“There is a need for justice to be as quick as possible for what has been a terrible scandal.

“That is a very active consideration in all the discussions that we’re having.

“I do appreciate that the way Government works might seem frustratingly slow, but I am absolutely content that the Government has been acting a pace.”

Thousands died in what is widely recognised as the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS after being given contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Campaigners want Mr Hunt to agree to allocate the funds to establish the compensation scheme recommended by the inquiry chairman.

They also want the Chancellor to agree to interim payments for those who have not received them under emergency measures as victims continue to die at a rate of one every four days.

It is the second time Mr Hunt is giving evidence to the inquiry, which was set up in 2017 to investigate how thousands of patients in the UK developed HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products.

About 2,900 people have since died.

Many had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and were given injections of the US product Factor VIII.

Under an initial scheme, only victims themselves or bereaved partners can receive an interim payment of around £100,000.

However, victims and their relatives have demanded swifter action as the Government says it will wait until the conclusion of the inquiry in the autumn before setting out further details.