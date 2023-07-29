Peerage role not to be taken lightly, says Johnson ally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Peerage role not to be taken lightly, says Johnson ally

By Press Association
Law Lords sit on the cross benches as they wait in the House of Lords to hear Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II read the Queen’s Speech for the State Opening of Parliament in London.
A Boris Johnson ally appointed to the House of Lords has said he had to strongly consider whether to take the role, as he said that the job of a peer is “not to be taken lightly”.

Thirty-one-year-old Ross Kempsell was nominated to the Lords in the former prime minister’s much-criticised resignation honours list released in June.

A former political director of the Conservative Party, he took his seat Lords in recent weeks.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, he said that he took his time before deciding to take a seat in the upper chamber.

“I didn’t know it was happening until the process started. I thought very long and hard about it because I passionately believe serving in the House of Lords is a huge responsibility — and not to be taken lightly,” he told the paper.

“I took advice from a number of peers I know, including crossbenchers.

“There is a political element for those who sit with the parties, but the primary motivation must be public service.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Thirty-one-year-old Ross Kempsell was nominated to the Lords in Boris Johnson’s much-criticised resignation honours list released in June (Andrew Boyers/PA)

“I decided that this was an opportunity for public service that I didn’t foresee. I always wanted to do something significant in my life, to contribute.”

Mr Kempsell, who said that it was “inevitable” that new members of the Lord and Commons would receive criticism, also came to the defence of newly elected Labour MP Keir Mather.

The 25-year-old Labour politician, who won this month’s Selby and Ainsty by-election, was immediately compared to a character from cult Channel 4 comedy The Inbetweeners by Veterans’ Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer.

Mr Kempsell rejected such an attack.

He said: “Of all the disputes any Conservative might have with Keir Mather, his age cannot be one of them.

“The young person’s defence always has to be: ‘Judge me by the results of my work, not by my age. I am here to carry out this role properly and seriously, to the best of my ability’.”